Youth soccer: Wisconsin association cancels all activities through the end of June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association has announced the cancellation of its spring activities, including local league play, sanctioned tournaments and in-person club training through the end of June.

According to a news release, the association suspended spring activities on March 12 and this week decided to cancel them, based on state government’s updated “Safer at Home” and “Badger Bounce Back Plan” guidelines and advice from medical professionals.

“It became apparent that we could not reasonably pursue the June 1 (return to play) we had hoped for,” the news release stated. “It is with the heaviest of hearts we move in this direction, but also with confidence that we have made an appropriate decision emphasizing member safety.”

The cancellations include the Madison Area Youth Soccer Association and associated area club programs.

The state association’s current plans call for open promotion to begin June 1, tryouts for teams up to age 19-and-younger to begin July 13, and the Uniform Offer Date for players up to 19-and-younger set for noon on July 21.

Webinars covering the update are set for noon and 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, and webinars covering the 2020 tryout policy will be held at noon and 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.