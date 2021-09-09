Xavier Stein fuels Madison West rally that secures tie with Verona

Despite a two-goal deficit and dwindling time, Madison West junior forward Xavier Stein was determined his team could change the outcome.
Stein scored two second-half goals within 1 minute, 39 seconds and rallied the host Madison West boys soccer team to a 2-2 draw with Verona in a Big Eight Conference opener Thursday night at MATC’s Goodman Sports Complex.
“This whole week of practice, my teammates and I have always been talking about, `No matter the outcome, no matter if we get scored on, no matter if there’s a bad call, we just need to keep our energy up,’’’ Stein said. “And that’s just what I kept thinking the whole time. I just imagined scoring. I just imagined everything we needed to win this game. And I just went after it.”
Stein’s goals at the 67:45 mark — a header off an assist from senior defender Tomas Garcia — and at 69:24 pulled the Regents (1-3-1, 0-0-1 Big Eight) even.
“Anytime that you are down 2-0 against a team of that caliber, you are pretty energized to put two goals back on the board,” Regents coach Patrick Bauch said. “I was beyond pleased with the response of the team after conceding that second goal.”
The late scores left the Regents fired up about their comeback and the Wildcats (3-1-1, 0-0-1) feeling somewhat deflated when 80 minutes were completed (this season’s length for a match, instead of 90 minutes).
“You have to be tuned in all 80 minutes and, unfortunately, we weren’t clicked in a couple moments there and they took advantage of it,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said. “Hats off to them. They kept fighting at the end there. The first one, I think, was preventable. The second one was just an incredible shot. … Kudos to them. I know they needed this one. Obviously, we would have liked to have it, but the season is a marathon, not a sprint. So, we have plenty more to go.”
After a scoreless first half, Verona — ranked fourth in Division 1 and seventh overall (including all divisions) in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll — built its lead on junior Alex Klimm’s goal at 46:25 and Connor Gage’s goal at 60:19.
On the first goal, Gage broke in on the right wing and unloaded a shot that Klimm wound up converting on a rebound amid a pile of bodies in front of the net.
“It was like a pinball-type moment and all of a sudden the ball was in the net,” Perkins said. “I think it hit the post at some point in there.”
Stein’s first goal came off a free kick by Garcia.
“My teammate Tomas has a (heck) of a leg and so I just knew that I had to follow it,” Stein said. “And after I saw the keeper go up for it and he didn’t come down with it, I knew I had to come down with it and put a head on it and put it in.”
Verona starting goalkeeper Alexander Knoll was injured on the play and replaced by junior Liam Updegrove.
Soon after, Stein broke free on the left wing and scored the equalizer with a left-footed strike.
“I got the ball across midfield and I looked up and saw I had a one-on-one with the guy,” Stein said. “I’m a secret left-footed player. Not a lot of people know that.”
They will now, after Stein said he looked up, saw he had an opening and fired the shot.
Bauch said it was Stein’s first two-goal effort in a varsity game.
“He had two very different goals,” Bauch said. “One was more of a hustle, stay-with-the-play goal and the other was pure speed and finding his corner in the bottom of the net.”
Regents senior goalie Sebastian Irigoyen-Barrientos faced a lot of pressure in the second half from the Wildcats’ attack — led by Klimm, Gage and senior Max Lynch — and had seven saves for West, while Knoll recorded one for Verona.
After an opening non-conference loss to Oregon, Verona defeated Mequon Homestead, Monona Grove and Green Bay Notre Dame and entered the state rankings. The Wildcats have matches next week against McFarland, ranked sixth in Division 3, and conference foe Sun Prairie, ranked second in Division 1 and fourth overall.
Madison West also has faced a difficult early schedule, falling to Whitefish Bay, defeating De Pere and dropping decisions to Oregon and Wales Kettle Moraine.
Madison West advanced to a Division 1 sectional final in the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring, while Verona reached the sectional semifinal round.
Verona was the Big Eight winner and the WIAA Division 1 state champion in 2019, under then-coach Chris Handrick.
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”