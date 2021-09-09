Xavier Stein fuels Madison West rally that secures tie with Verona

“You have to be tuned in all 80 minutes and, unfortunately, we weren’t clicked in a couple moments there and they took advantage of it,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said. “Hats off to them. They kept fighting at the end there. The first one, I think, was preventable. The second one was just an incredible shot. … Kudos to them. I know they needed this one. Obviously, we would have liked to have it, but the season is a marathon, not a sprint. So, we have plenty more to go.”

After a scoreless first half, Verona — ranked fourth in Division 1 and seventh overall (including all divisions) in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll — built its lead on junior Alex Klimm’s goal at 46:25 and Connor Gage’s goal at 60:19.

On the first goal, Gage broke in on the right wing and unloaded a shot that Klimm wound up converting on a rebound amid a pile of bodies in front of the net.

“It was like a pinball-type moment and all of a sudden the ball was in the net,” Perkins said. “I think it hit the post at some point in there.”

Stein’s first goal came off a free kick by Garcia.