Wisconsin soccer commit Connor Gage sparks Verona to regional title

VERONA — An eventful week for junior forward Connor Gage culminated with an outstanding individual performance in the Verona boys soccer team’s regional championship victory Saturday.

Gage had two goals and two assists in leading the Wildcats to a 5-1 victory over Sun Prairie West in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.

That followed Gage scoring twice and collecting two assists while becoming the program’s leading career goal scorer in Tuesday’s regional semifinal triumph over Madison La Follette.

Then during the week Gage made a verbal commitment to play soccer at the University of Wisconsin.

“A lot of people have been sending congrats,” Gage said. “It’s been a really happy week. Everything is going great. The win today kind of completed it. I’m feeling really good about the way our team is playing. Hopefully, we can continue that state run. I definitely can still improve, but I feel great about the way I am playing.”

Gage said he was excited to stay at home with his college choice.

“I’ve always been a Badger,” he said. “It felt right to commit there. I’m excited for those next four years. They have lovely academics. They always have a good program and I know some of the guys there.”

The Wildcats scored the match’s first five goals, including taking a 4-0 lead at halftime in the 75-degree weather.

Senior Alex Prout, off an assist from Gage, scored 4 minutes, 37 seconds into the match. Gage then scored the next two goals at 13:10 and 25:54, taking passes from senior Alex Klimm and converting.

Mike McIntosh, Sun Prairie West’s co-coach with Charles Lindsey, said the Wolves' strategy was to mark Gage at the match’s start. But that plan was abandoned after the first two goals.

“It failed utterly because they have one of the best players in the state (in Gage),” McIntosh said. “He just shed the mark twice. First, to assist on a great goal and then to finish on a great goal.”

McIntosh said Gage has great athleticism, a quick twitch, tremendous cutting ability with the ball and terrific acceleration.

“He’s incredibly unpredictable and fast,” Lindsey said.

Verona coach Dave Perkins said Gage — a first-team All-State selection last year as a sophomore — has an excellent work ethic and approach to his game.

“It’s always business for him,” Perkins said. “Training is business. The game is business — his approach to the way he prepares himself and takes care of himself. He is a special talent. It’s nice to have all these guys. He’s an important part of our team, but I think we do a good job using all the talent we have.”

The first three goals were similar. Verona, ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, made a crossing pass from the right side to a player positioned in front of the net on the left.

“That’s one of the big ways we score,” Gage said. “We have a lot of fast guys who can get down there and put it across. We worked on that a lot during the week. It worked out well today.”

Said Perkins: “They came out and they were playing pretty compact. We needed to use that to open up those lanes for us, so we get players to run through the channels.”

Senior Oliver Becker’s goal at 31:12, off an assist from Gage, gave the Wildcats (17-3) a 4-0 lead.

Wildcats senior Brian Vazquez scored at the 41:37 mark, before junior forward Danny Worrell scored for the Wolves (9-9-2) with less than 11 minutes to play.

“The first half we had some really nice goals, so that was positive,” said Perkins, whose team advanced to state last year. “We had some turnovers, some unforced errors we weren’t too happy with, some defensive miscues, communication stuff.

"Overall, obviously, I’m very happy with the result. … There are some things to clean up as we move forward.”