The Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld girls soccer team has been selected as the team sportsmanship award winner in girls soccer for the spring state team tournaments and the final summer baseball tournament, announced by the WIAA on Wednesday.
The WIAA, in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, announces sportsmanship award winners in the sports seasons throughout a school year.
The winners of the award are Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld in girls soccer, University School of Milwaukee in boys tennis, Burlington in softball, Ithaca in spring baseball and Plymouth in summer baseball, according to a release from the WIAA.
Honorable-mention recognition went to Belleville/New Glarus in girls soccer, Madison Edgewood in boys tennis; Portage and Poynette in softball; and Johnson Creek and Mineral Point in spring baseball.
It is first time the cooperative program of Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld has been selected for the sportsmanship award in girls soccer. The Vanguards fell in a state semifinal to Cedar Grove-Belgium 1-0 in their first-ever appearance in the girls soccer state tournament.
Barneveld won the girls basketball sportsmanship award in 2003 and in 2007 and Wisconsin Heights received the sportsmanship award in girls volleyball in 2008 and 2010.
Programs receiving honorable mention for the girls soccer award were Belleville/New Glarus, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Cedar Grove-Belgium, New Berlin Eisenhower and River Falls.
University School earned the sportsmanship honor in boys team tennis for the first time. It is the fourth time the Wildcats have received the award overall. They also received the recognition in girls tennis in 2007 and 2015 and in girls hockey in 2013. University School finished as the state runner-up this spring, falling 4-3 to Madison Edgewood in the Division 2 final after blanking McFarland 7-0 in the semifinals.
Lake Geneva Badger and Edgewood received honorable mention for the award.
Burlington demonstrated sportsmanship and enthusiasm in its three games of the tournament en route to a runner-up finish in Division 1 in softball. It’s the first time the Demons have been chosen as the recipient of the award in softball.
They were cited for their outstanding sportsmanship in 2001 in boys volleyball. Burlington rolled to a 9-1 win over Chippewa Falls in the quarterfinals and out-slugged Slinger 12-7 in the semifinals before falling to Sun Prairie 7-1 in the championship game.
Honorable mention for the award in softball went to Appleton North, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Burlington, Chippewa Falls, Horicon, Chippewa Falls McDonell, Oak Creek, Oakfield, Stevens Point Pacelli, Portage, Poynette, Weyauwega-Fremont and Hales Corner Whitnall.
Ithaca is the recipient of the sportsmanship award for the first time. The Bulldogs fell 3-1 in their spring baseball semifinal matchup with Athens. They displayed outstanding sportsmanship and extended a respectful gesture of support to the Athens team and community for a player that had recently died in an UTV crash. Hartland Arrowhead, Burlington, Eau Claire North, Ellsworth, Johnson Creek, Kimberly, Mineral Point and Webster areceived honorable mention.
Qualifying for the state summer baseball tournament for the 13th time, Plymouth was selected as the sportsmanship award winner this year, the final year of the tournament. The Panthers were no-hit in a 1-0 pitchers’ duel against eventual champion Muskego in a game that featured just one hit. It is the first time Plymouth has been selected for the sportsmanship award in any sport.
Menomonee Falls and Muskego received honorable mention for the sportsmanship award.
The WIAA/Rural Mutual Insurance Sportsmanship Award was presented to one school and community in each of the state team tournaments.
The award winners were determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration was given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to make sure that support for their teams is positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are upheld. Award winners receive a plaque and banner in recognition of the honor. Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition.