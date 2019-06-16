MILWAUKEE — Jackie Jares and Summer Malinauskas scored goals a little more than a minute apart late in the match to lead Muskego past Milwaukee DSHA 2-1 in the WIAA Division 1 girls soccer state final Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park.

It was the Warriors’ first title in school history.

Tess Phillips scored at 50:58 to give the Dashers (14-7-4), seeking their fifth state title, a 1-0 lead.

But Muskego (17-4-2) struck back. Jares’ 10th goal of the season came at 74:17 from 18 yards out to tie the game.

Malinauskas touched in a cross from Heather Blair at 75:31 to give the Warriors the 2-1 lead.

Cailey Radtke made three saves for Muskego, which closed the season on an 11-0-2 run.

DIVISION 4

Prairie School 2, Oostburg 0

Jill Decker scored two goals, one in each half, to power the Hawks (18-3-2) past the Lady Dutch (19-2-3) for their second state title.

Maggie Dreifuerst made two saves for Prairie School, which also won the 2016 championship.

Oostburg, which brought a 13-0-1 streak into the state tournament, was outshot 16-4.

