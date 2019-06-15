MILWAUKEE — A first-half goal from senior midfielder Sonja Kuranz made the difference Friday as the Milwaukee DSHA girls soccer team defeated Bay Port 1-0 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park.
While the defending state champion Pirates (16-4-3) were knocked out, the Dashers (14-6-4) advanced to today’s final against Muskego, looking for their fifth state title and first since 2016.
Kuranz scored her fifth goal of the season, taking a centering ball from sophomore midfielder Tyler Rose Ayudan and blasting it past Bay Port senior goalkeeper Megan Nygaard for the game-winner.
The Dashers produced a shutout even after starting goalkeeper Jillian VanTreeck, a junior, was knocked out of the game after a head-to-head collision with Bay Port junior Mac Johnson just two minutes into play.
Replacement Laura Foti needed to make only two saves to preserve the Divine Savior shutout.
Racine Prairie 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
In a Division 4 semifinal, the Hawks (17-3-2) held a 21-5 advantage in shots over Chargers (14-11), and made two of them count in the second half to advance to the final.
Senior Cate Patterson scored both goals for Prairie, both on rocket shots from 15 to 18 yards out from the right post. The first came in the 66th minute and the second in the 84th minute.
Freshman goalkeeper Maggie Dreifuerst made four saves for Prairie.
Oostburg 0, Neenah St. Mary 0 (Oostburg wins 4-3 in shootout)
After missing their first three shootout attempts, the Flying Dutchmen (18-1-4) got goals from Ashley Ternes, TJ Graves, Hannah Ten Pas and Ella Ten Pas to top the Zephyrs (18-5-1) and advance to the Division 4 championship.