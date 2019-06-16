Box score: Oregon 1, Whitefish Bay 1 (4-1 pks)

Whitefish Bay*0*1*0*0*—*1

Oregon*0*1*0*0*—*1

(Oregon wins on penalty kicks, 4-1)

Second half: WFB — Patzer (Starker), 48:19; Or — Rohrer, 51:15.

Penalty kicks: Or — McKee goal; Denu goal; Lewis goal; Eisele goal; WFB — Keiper goal; Murphy save by Moyer; Starker save by Moyer.

Shots: WFB 9-5-6-4-24; Or 3-5-0-0-8. Shots on goal: WFB 11; Or 6. Saves: WFB (Deslongchamps) 5; Or (Moyer) 10. Corner kicks: WFB 14; Or 4. Offside: Or 2. Yellow card: WFB, Rojas, 22:52; Or, Kane, 75:49.