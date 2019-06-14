MILWAUKEE — Sisterly bonds are hard to break, especially when it comes to the Madison Edgewood girls soccer team.
The Crusaders have three pairs of them, which have helped them to an 18-2-2 season and a sixth WIAA Division 3 state tournament berth.
And by the end of Edgewood’s 3-1 state semifinal victory over defending champion Green Bay Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon at Uihlein Soccer Field, it could be safe to say that the Crusaders’ sibling bonds were still rock-solid.
Especially that of the forward duo of senior Jordy and sophomore Hailey Rothwell, who combined to score all three of the Crusaders’ goals and send them to their first WIAA state championship game since they won the second of their two titles in 2011.
Jordy (24 goals on the season) admits that it is fun working hand in glove with her talented sister Hailey (team-high 30 goals).
“We have a little handshake before games that we do,” she laughed, “and we do have a good rhythm together.”
Hailey agreed.
“It’s so much fun,” she said. “I wouldn’t change it (the partnership) for anything.”
Nor would veteran Edgewood coach Chris Martinelli, who took a deep breath of relief after an impressive victory in what he viewed as a 50/50 game against the 12-time state-qualifying Tritons.
“Those two (Rothwell sisters) just look out for each other, they are just very dynamic players,” he said.
And they will need to be again, as the Crusaders prepare to take on 10-time state champion Catholic Memorial (24-4-1) for the state title on Saturday. Memorial lost to Notre Dame in the championship game last season and advanced to this year’s final with a 5-0 rout of Ashland.
“A third state title would be nice,” said Martinelli, “but for me it’s just nice having another day to train with them. That’s the best thing. Game days are for the players, training days are for the coaches (laughs).”
The Crusaders had a great day against the Tritons. Edgewood controlled the pace of play almost from the start, attacking and pushing at will. Even in the first half, when playing into the teeth of a 20 mph wind.
“That was a way of establishing momentum,” said Jordy Rothwell, “as long as we could hold them to no goals we would have the advantage going into the second half.”
The Crusaders created a substantial advantage in the first half, as Hailey Rothwell finished one of Edgewood’s many pushes with a right-footed score from just outside the box at the 17:37 mark for a 1-0 lead that carried into the break.
“(Going into the wind) was a reflection of our confidence,” Martinelli said. “We knew the wind would be a significant player in the game and we wanted people to know we could handle it.”
Going with the wind in the second half, the Crusaders took firm control as the sisters paired up at the 61:56 mark as Hailey popped in a shot from about 15 yards out with Jordy’s help.
The clincher came at 77:04, as senior Madeline Cruz, who also has a sister on the team, laid a perfect corner kick into the box which Jordy Rothwell converted for a 3-0 advantage.
The Tritons scored in the 88th minute after the Crusaders started to empty their bench.
Martinelli was happy with the effort as the Crusaders outshot the Tritons 11-4.
“We were only as confident as we know we are a good team,” Martinelli said. “That is a great team we beat, well-coached and well-organized. We were not looking past them at all, but our kids just played with a lot of confidence today.”
And now the Crusaders are looking for another state title.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been there,” said Jordy Rothwell. “We’ll have to work hard to get it done, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Green Bay Notre Dame 0 1 — 1
Madison Edgewood 1 2 — 3
First half: ME — H. Rothwell (Trudgeon, Henley), 17:37.
Second half: ME — H. Rothwell (J. Rothwell), 61:56; J. Rothwell (Cruz), 77:04; GBND — Cuene (Lin), 87:01.
Shots: GBND 2-2-4; ME 5-6-11. Shots on goal: GBND 1; ME 5. Saves: GBND (Bergin) 4; ME (Meriggioli 1, Ferreri 0) 1. Corner kicks: GBND 2; ME 5.