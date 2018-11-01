MILWAUKEE — A pair of unassisted goals by freshman Zach Nichols — plus a whole lot of lock-down defense — forged McFarland boys soccer history in the form of a 2-0 victory over Plymouth on Thursday.
The victory, in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park, gave McFarland a spot in Saturday's state championship match — the first title appearance in the history of the Spartans' program.
Nichols found the ball in a scrum near the left side of the goal and punched in a shot 37 minutes, 18 seconds into the first half of the state semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park.
The Spartans’ defense then held Plymouth without a shot for the first 35 minutes of the second half, before Nichols nailed a second shot on a counter attack with less than 2 minutes remaining to run out the clock on the Panthers’ season.
McFarland (16-4-0) will meet either Milwaukee Pius XI or Baldwin-Woodville in Saturday's final.
Spartans goalkeeper Matt Schutt needed to make only three saves to earn his shutout, and McFarland peppered Plymouth with 21 shots. Ethan Nichols had five shots and Caleb Blair five for the Spartans.
Ian Thiesenhusen led Plymouth (10-6-5) with three shots, and goalkeeper Gabe Thull made nine saves.