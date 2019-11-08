MILWAUKEE — Jack Knight scored a goal and added an assist Friday evening as the Verona Wildcats punched their ticket to the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer state championship game with a 3-0 victory over Kenosha Tremper at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Senior Eliot Popkewitz put Verona on the board in the 10th minute. He first broke out of traffic for a point-blank shot that was swatted away by Tremper keeper Ben Wajerski, but the rebound came right back to Popkewitz, who put it past Wajerski for a 1-0 lead.
The goal was Popkewitz's 12th of the season and fifth of the playoffs, including the game-winner in the 89th minute of Verona's 1-0 sectional final victory over Madison West last weekend.
It was still a 1-0 contest as the second half started. But just four minutes in, Jack Knight doubled the Wildcats' lead when he took a feed from Sam Abreu for his fourth goal of the playoffs and 15th of the season.
Popkewitz nearly struck again in the 64th minute, only to lose his footing at the last minute. His shot attempt rolled harmlessly into the hands of Wajerski.
But Knight set up another score in the 74th minute, feeding Gannon Simonett at the top of the box on a give-and-go to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead. The goal was Simonett's eighth, and also marked the 100th scored by Verona this season.
The three goals were plenty for goalkeeper Nate Hanson, who faced just seven shots — only one on goal — as the Wildcats rolled into Saturday's 7 p.m. title game against either Eau Claire Memorial (19-1-3) or Neenah (17-1-3).
Verona now has a chance to become the first team other than Milwaukee Marquette to win a Division 1 state title since 2013, when Muskego defeated Menomonee Falls in the final. The Hilltoppers have won five in a row since, and nine of the last 10 championships overall, but failed to advance to the tournament after falling to Mequon Homestead in a sectional semifinal.