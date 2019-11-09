MILWAUKEE — It happened just like that.
One moment, Shorewood's Liam Martin was loosely surrounded by two or three McFarland defenders as he appeared ready to start setting up an attack late during Saturday's WIAA Division 3 state boys soccer final.
But then, Martin surprised everyone.
He fired a long, looping shot from about 22 yards out that brushed past the outreached fingers of Spartans goalkeeper Matt Schutt and into the back of the net with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left.
The Greyhounds then bided their time until the final whistle blew, giving Shorewood a 2-1 victory over McFarland.
McFarland (17-3-4) took an early lead when Ethan Nichols scored his 19th goal of the season just 2 minutes, 42 seconds into play.
Even though they dominated play most of the rest of the way — firing 19 shots to Shorewood's five — the Spartans couldn't score again. Two shots banged off the crossbar and several others went high or wide.
Meanwhile, Shorewood (20-3-3) evened the score in the final minute of the first half, when Hopper Planey took a diagonal pass from Austin Gayle on a breakaway and scored from eight yards for his ninth goal. It was the Greyhounds' only shot of the first half.
McFarland had nine shots to Shorewood's four in the second half, but nothing went in until Martin decided to send in his shot with less than four minutes to play.
McFarland also lost in last year's state final, and fell in the semifinals in its other state appearance, in 2013.
Shorewood won its second state title, with the other coming in its first state trip, in 1997. The Greyhounds also finished second in 2004.