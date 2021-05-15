WIAA state boys soccer: Quick strikes, big defense boost McFarland past Fort Atkinson in D2 semifinal

Fond du Lac —The first step in earning that elusive first WIAA state championship has been taken for the McFarland boys soccer team.
With a quick burst of two goals early in the second half Saturday afternoon, the Spartans overpowered a game Fort Atkinson side, 3-0, in a WIAA D2 alternative spring state tournament semifinal at Marian University.
With the victory, the Spartans (12-0-1) advanced to a WIAA state championship game for the third consecutive school year. Coach Brett Ogorzalek's Spartans have fallen in the D3 final two years in a row, including a painful 2-1 decision to Shorewood in November, 2019.
McFarland, which has about 16 players back this year from that 2019 side, will take on the winner of Shorewood-Green Bay Notre Dame in the D2 final at 7 p.m.
The incentive to break through is strong said, senior co-captain and midfielder Jake Sampson, who had a goal on a first-half penalty kick and two assists in the win over Fort Atkinson.
“Right now, all of us still hurt down deep (after the state 2019 loss),” he said. “That’s why we adopted a mentality of really playing for each other. It gives us that extra drive.”
Ogorzalek hopes his team can overcome a frustrating history in the final — as well as a few injuries sustained in the semifinal.
Some months ago, he and others whose schools opted out of the regular fall season due to COVID didn’t know if they were going to have a chance to compete. He is grateful that he and the Spartans have this opportunity at a title.
“It feels great,” he said. “We didn’t know if we would have a tourney at all and now, here we are with another chance. Which is just amazing.”
Fort Atkinson coach Kent Lovejoy also was grateful as the Blackhawks (7-6-2) put up a competitive effort in its first trip to state. He noted that McFarland, particularly the attacking duo of all-state junior forward Zach Nichols (two goals) and Sampson, presented too tall a task to overcome.
"(Nichols) is just a monster,” he said. “We had a plan to contain him but we just couldn’t sustain it. And defensively, they are so solid. They just don’t give you a lot of opportunities.”
Sampson gave McFarland the lead for good at 31 minutes, 7 seconds into play with a penalty kick, awarded as he was fouled on a strong drive into the box.
Blackhawks senior keeper Andrew Davis didn’t have a chance to make that stop. Other than that, he kept Fort in the game throughout the half with a series of sensational saves — including two rapid-fire blocks that kept the score at 1-0 heading into the break.
“Andrew played the game of his life,” said Lovejoy. “He hadn’t played keeper before this year, but he did a sensational job for us.”
But early in the second half, the Spartans picked up the pace as Sampson set up Nichols twice for point-blank goals. The first came at the 50:29 mark; the other came just 64 seconds later.
“We had a real good halftime talk,” Sampson said. “We opened up things in the second half after starting the game a little too slowly.”
At that point, the McFarland defense took over and both teams subbed liberally as seniors and underclassmen alike got to enjoy the state experience.
“We knew that Fort was a good team and they made things difficult for us in the first half,” said Ogorzalek. “We were fortunate to get that first goal (on the PK) and that allowed us to open things up.”
McFARLAND 3, FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort Atkinson*0*0*—*0
McFarland*1*2*—*0
First half — M: Sampson (pk), 30:07.
Second half — M: Nichols (Connor), 50:29; Nichols (Sampson), 51:31.
Shots on goal: FA 2 (Calloway 1, Keelty 1); M 11 (Nichols 5, Connor 2, Turner 2, Sampson 1, Willems 1). Saves: FA (Davis 8, Encarnacion 0) 8; M (Brandemuehl 0, Schutt 2) 2. Corner kicks: FA 3; M 9. Offsides: FA 0; McF 4. Fouls: FA 12; McF 19. Yellow cards: FA 2; McF 2. Records: FA 7-6-2; M 12-0-1.