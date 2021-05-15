WIAA state boys soccer: Quick strikes, big defense boost McFarland past Fort Atkinson in D2 semifinal

Some months ago, he and others whose schools opted out of the regular fall season due to COVID didn’t know if they were going to have a chance to compete. He is grateful that he and the Spartans have this opportunity at a title.

“It feels great,” he said. “We didn’t know if we would have a tourney at all and now, here we are with another chance. Which is just amazing.”

Fort Atkinson coach Kent Lovejoy also was grateful as the Blackhawks (7-6-2) put up a competitive effort in its first trip to state. He noted that McFarland, particularly the attacking duo of all-state junior forward Zach Nichols (two goals) and Sampson, presented too tall a task to overcome.

"(Nichols) is just a monster,” he said. “We had a plan to contain him but we just couldn’t sustain it. And defensively, they are so solid. They just don’t give you a lot of opportunities.”

Sampson gave McFarland the lead for good at 31 minutes, 7 seconds into play with a penalty kick, awarded as he was fouled on a strong drive into the box.

Blackhawks senior keeper Andrew Davis didn’t have a chance to make that stop. Other than that, he kept Fort in the game throughout the half with a series of sensational saves — including two rapid-fire blocks that kept the score at 1-0 heading into the break.