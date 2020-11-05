WIAA state boys soccer preview: Sauk Prairie takes on top-seeded Delavan-Darien in D2 semifinal

THE BASICS
What: The 39th annual WIAA state boys soccer tournament.
When: Semifinals and finals will be played Saturday in three divisions.
Format: Each division will compete at a different location: Division 1 at Mukwonago; Division 2 at Marshfield; Division 3 at Kewaskum. Semifinals will take place at 11 a.m. (No. 2-seeded team vs. No. 3) and 2 p.m. (No. 1 vs. No. 4), with finals at 7 p.m.
Live streaming: Each tournament game will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network at a subscription fee of $10.99 per month. Archived streams will be available on demand 72 hours after the tournament.
On the Web: Live scoring updates, sectional brackets and tournament history can be found at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Boys-Soccer. A printable tournament program can be found at this link.
Last year’s finals: Division 1 — Verona 2, Neenah 0; Division 2 — Brookfield Central 1, Brookfield East 1 (Central won shootout, 8-7); Division 3 — Shorewood 2, McFarland 1; Division 4 — Sturgeon Bay 2, Racine Prairie 1, OT.
THE SCHEDULE
Division 1, at Mukwonago (seedings, records in parentheses) — Semifinals: (2) Hartland Arrowhead (10-2-1) vs. (3) Elkhorn (13-0-0), 11 a.m.; (1) Milwaukee Marquette (11-0-2) vs. (4) Hudson (11-0-1), 2 p.m. Final: 7 p.m.
Division 2, at Marshfield — Semifinals: (2) Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (12-1-1) vs. (3) Medford (9-3-1), 11 a.m.; (1) Delavan-Darien (11-2-0) vs. (4) Sauk Prairie (10-2-3), 2 p.m. Final: 7 p.m.
Division 3, at Kewaskum — Semifinals: (2) University School of Milwaukee (11-0-0) vs. St. Lawrence Seminary (10-1-2), 11 a.m.; (1) Racine Prairie (14-2-1) vs. (4) Arcadia (8-2-0), 2 p.m. Final: 7 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
Division 1
Top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette has qualified for state 19 times, including six of the last seven years, and have won 14 championships, including five straight from 2014 to 2018. Coach Steve Lawrence’s Hilltoppers won the Greater Metro Conference and avenged a regular season-ending tie with Whitefish Bay to beat the Blue Dukes in a sectional final, 4-3 in overtime. Bay was ranked second and Marquette eight in one national poll. Senior Charlie Holton has 20 goals and five assists to lead Marquette, and sophomore goalie C.J. Deslongchamp has 46 saves and five goals allowed.
Fourth-seeded Hudson is back at state for the 10th time overall, but the first time since 2007. Coach Steve Sollom’s Raiders allowed one goal in an 8-1 win over Menomonie in their second game, and haven’t allowed any other goals all year. Hudson tied River Falls, 0-0, in the regular-season finale, but scored three shutout wins in the postseason. Junior goalkeeper Lucas Biederman has 40 saves. Senior Sam Ross, Paul Phillipson and Josh Davis and junior Trevor Nava-Barber have scored nine goals each.
Second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead is back at state for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2017. The Warhawks finished second to Oconomowoc in the Classic 8 Conference, losing to Oconomowoc and New Berlin Eisenhower and tying Mukwonago during the regular season. Coach Jeff Staus’ Warhawks have gotten 12 goals and six assists from junior Enzo Bova.
Third-seeded Elkhorn has allowed just six goals all season in building a perfect record, and beat Muskego in a sectional final to qualify in Division 1 after making it to state in Division 2 last year. Coach Jordan Kayser’s Elks won the Southern Lakes Conference and have gotten 16 goals and four assists from sophomore Ray Beilman and 69 saves from senior goalie Joe Griswold.
Division 2
Fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie earned its first state trip since 1996 with a 3-0 victory over West Salem in a sectional final. Coach Drew Kornish’s Eagles have lost to Watertown and Baraboo and tied Lake Mills, Watertown and Reedsburg during the regular season. Sauk Prairie has gotten 10 goals each from juniors Samuel Drescher and Quinn Baier, and senior goalie Luke Baumgardt has allowed 0.87 goals per game.
Top-seeded Delavan Darien aims for what would be a fourth state title in its first state trip since 2017. Coach Mike Marse’s Comets advanced with sectional victories over New Berlin Eisenhower and Grafton. The Comets lost twice during the regular season to Elkhorn, and have given up only 10 other goals in 11 victories. Junior Estevan Colin leads the offense with 10 goals, and junior goalie Hector Flores has 47 saves.
Second-seeded Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers is making its first state appearance after beating Plymouth in a shootout and then Seymour in sectional play after winning the East Central Conference title. Coach Chris Corrao’s Jets lost their only game this year to Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran, 3-2. Senior Tyler Bonin is the main scorer, with 29 goals and two assists, and sophomore goalie John Oberbroeckling had 59 saves.
Third-seeded Medford also is making its first state trip, beating Rice Lake in a sectional final after finishing second in the Great Northern Conference. Coach Nathan Bilodeau’s Raiders lost twice to Minocqua Lakeland and once to Rhinelander during the regular season, starting 2-3, but beat Rhinelander in a sectional semifinal. Junior Gage Neubauer has eight goals and two assists and senior Brady Hupf has 44 saves.
Division 3
Top-seeded Racine Prairie, last year’s runner-up, beat Lake Mills, 4-0, in a sectional final after winning the Metro Classic Conference title. Coach Corey Oakland’s Hawks lost only to Whitefish Bay Dominican and Somers Shoreland Lutheran and tied Racine St. Catherine’s during the regular season, but beat Shoreland and St. Catherine’s in the postseason. Junior Cameron McPhee has 15 goals and senior Daniel Dreifurst has 14. The defense has allowed one goal in the last eight games. It’s the Hawks’ 10th state trip and third in the last four years.
Second-seeded University School of Milwaukee won the Midwest Classic Conference and has allowed six goals during an 11-0 season. Coach Jack Mutschler’s Wildcats have gotten 12 goals from senior Donovan Jones and junior goalie Ali Mortada has a 0.41 goals-against average.
Third-seeded St. Lawrence Seminary lost their season opener to Oostburg but haven’t lost since, with a record marred only by ties with Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran and Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian. Coach David Bartel’s Hilltoppers won the Wisconsin Flyway Conference title and have gotten 10 goals from sophomore Benisio Gamino.
Fourth-seeded Arcadia earned its first state trip after beating Marshfield Columbus, 4-1, in a sectional final. The Raiders’ only losses came against Holmen and Onalaska. Coach Luis Cruz’s team has gotten 15 goals from senior Lizandro Aguilar Vasquez and 29 saves from senior Marcos Lorenzo.
