WIAA state boys soccer preview: Sauk Prairie takes on top-seeded Delavan-Darien in D2 semifinal

Fourth-seeded Hudson is back at state for the 10th time overall, but the first time since 2007. Coach Steve Sollom’s Raiders allowed one goal in an 8-1 win over Menomonie in their second game, and haven’t allowed any other goals all year. Hudson tied River Falls, 0-0, in the regular-season finale, but scored three shutout wins in the postseason. Junior goalkeeper Lucas Biederman has 40 saves. Senior Sam Ross, Paul Phillipson and Josh Davis and junior Trevor Nava-Barber have scored nine goals each.

Second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead is back at state for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2017. The Warhawks finished second to Oconomowoc in the Classic 8 Conference, losing to Oconomowoc and New Berlin Eisenhower and tying Mukwonago during the regular season. Coach Jeff Staus’ Warhawks have gotten 12 goals and six assists from junior Enzo Bova.