WIAA state boys soccer preview: Appleton North, McFarland earn No. 1 seedings

THE BASICS
What: The WIAA’s 2021 alternative spring state boys soccer tournament.
When: Saturday.
Where: Division 1 at Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Lane, Kewaskum 53040; Division 2 at Smith Field, Marian University, 890 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, 54935.
Tickets: Available from participating schools for $11. All attendees must wear masked and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Spectators must depart within 15 minutes of the end of the game they attend.
Live streaming: All semifinals and finals will be carried live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis ($10.99 per month). Archived streams will be available 72 hours after the tournament ends.
On the Web: A copy of the tournament program can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3ogdDvy. Live scoring, statistics and tournament history can be found at https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Boys-Soccer/Tournament.
THE SCHEDULE
(Seedings in parentheses)
Division 1
At Kewaskum High School
11 a.m.: (1) Appleton North (12-0-1) vs. (4) Racine Horlick (10-2-1).
2 p.m.: (2) Waunakee (12-1-2) vs. (3) De Pere (11-1-3), 2 p.m.
7 p.m.: Championship game.
At Marian University, Fond du Lac
11 a.m.: (1) McFarland (11-0-1) vs. (4) Fort Atkinson (7-5-2).
2 p.m.: (2) Shorewood (11-0-0) vs. (3) Green Bay Notre Dame (13-3-2), 2 p.m.
7 p.m.: Championship.
THE LOWDOWN
Division 1
Waunakee has earned its second state trip and first since winning the Division 2 championship in 1999. Coach Dave Kettner’s Warriors beat Madison West in overtime, 3-2, in the Baraboo sectional final. Waunakee lost its second game to Verona and played to a draw with Middleton, but beat Middleton in a shootout and Verona by a 2-1 score in tournament play. Senior midfielder/forward Mason Lee leads the Warriors with 17 points on five goals and seven assists, and senior midfielders Zach Tiemeyer and Nathan Dresen have four goals or 10 points each. Goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann has made 24 saves in nine games, at a .774 save percentage, and has allowed 0.92 goals per game.
De Pere is making its eighth state trip; previous visits included a championship in 1993 and a runner-up finish in 1992. Coach Dusty Rhodes’ Redbirds beat Green Bay Preble, 1-0, in the Manitowoc sectional final after finishing third in the Fox River Classic Conference. De Pere has won eight in a row since a 3-0 loss to Bay Port, preceded by ties with Green Bay Preble, Middleton and Green Bay Notre Dame. Junior midfielder Kevin Ramirez has 19 goals and 46 points, and juniors Jakob Bey and Will Dwyer have seven goals each. Goalkeeper Jack Rosner has 32 saves at a .744 percentage and a 1.07 goals-against average.
Appleton North earned the top seeding as the sole undefeated team in the Division 1 field. First-year coach Kevin Murphy’s Lightning won the Fox Valley Association title and beat Appleton East, 2-1, in a sectional final. The only blemish on North’s record was a late-season, 1-1 draw with Division 2 state qualifier Green Bay Notre Dame. Senior forward Nick Milani has nine goals and 22 points, senior midfielder Trevor Tomoda has seven goals and 21 points, and senior forward Brady Frantal has nine goals and 20 points. Senior David Neitzke-Pizarro has given up 0.72 goals per game.
Racine Horlick qualified for its 13th state trip with a 7-2 sectional win over Beloit Memorial. Coach Galen Irish’s Rebels lost their regular-season finale to Division 2 state qualifier Shorewood, snapping a seven-game winning streak that followed opening ties with Racine Case and Janesville Parker. Senior forward Jaden Skenadore leads the team with 14 goals and 28 points, and no other player has more than four goals. Junior goalkeeper Adan Martinez-Ponce has made 43 saves with a .717 save percentage and 1.89 goals allowed per match.
Division 2
McFarland finished as Division 3 state runner-up in both 2018 and 2019 and is making its fourth overall visit to state. Coach Brett Ogorzalek’s Spartans beat host DeForest, 2-0, in a sectional final after winning the Rock Valley Conference title. The only blemish on McFarland’s schedule was a 1-1 tie with Sun Prairie in the final game of the regular season. The Spartan shut out all three of their postseason opponents. Junior Zach Nichols leads the Spartans with 10 goals and 27 points, including six game-winning goals, and sophomore midfielder Bubba Blair has eight goals and 20 points. Junior goalkeeper Matt Schutt has 48 saves at a .960 percentage and has allowed 0.24 goals per game.
Fort Atkinson earned its first state trip with a 3-1 victory over Waupun in the Lomira sectional final. Coach Kent Lovejoy’s Blackhawks went 4-5-2 during the regular season before beating Whitewater and Jefferson to advance to the sectional final. Senior forward Landon Zorn has scored seven goals and 14 points in eight games, senior forward James Keelty has four goals and 11 points, and senior goalkeeper Andrew Davis has made 47 saves at a .783 percentage, allowing 2.0 goals per game.
Shorewood has earned its fourth state berth, with each of the previous three trips resulting in appearances in the championship game, including the 2019 Division 3 title and the Division 2 title in 1997. Coach Kyle Konkol’s Greyhounds won the Woodland Conference title and beat Greendale, 2-0, to win their own sectional. Junior midfielder Denis Krioutchenkov has knocked in 34 goals and added seven assists for 75 points, and senior forward Kam James has 13 goals and 35 points. Senior goalkeeper Lucas Oates has a 0.63 goals-against average.
Green Bay Notre Dame has qualified for its ninth state tournament, including championships in 2001, 2007 and 2008 and runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2013. Coach Michael Prudisch’s Tritons beat host Fond du Lac Winnegago Lutheran in its sectional final, 3-1, after finishing second in the Fox River Classic Conference. The Tritons lost their last two games of the regular season, to Green Bay Preble and Bay Port, and fell earlier to Eau Claire Memorial. Sophomore forward Emmett Lawton leads the Tritons with 12 goals and 32 points, and junior goalkeeper Omar Cendejas-Maldonado has made 57 saves at a .750 percentage, for a 1.30 goals-against average.