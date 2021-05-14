WIAA state boys soccer preview: Appleton North, McFarland earn No. 1 seedings

Division 2

McFarland finished as Division 3 state runner-up in both 2018 and 2019 and is making its fourth overall visit to state. Coach Brett Ogorzalek’s Spartans beat host DeForest, 2-0, in a sectional final after winning the Rock Valley Conference title. The only blemish on McFarland’s schedule was a 1-1 tie with Sun Prairie in the final game of the regular season. The Spartan shut out all three of their postseason opponents. Junior Zach Nichols leads the Spartans with 10 goals and 27 points, including six game-winning goals, and sophomore midfielder Bubba Blair has eight goals and 20 points. Junior goalkeeper Matt Schutt has 48 saves at a .960 percentage and has allowed 0.24 goals per game.

Fort Atkinson earned its first state trip with a 3-1 victory over Waupun in the Lomira sectional final. Coach Kent Lovejoy’s Blackhawks went 4-5-2 during the regular season before beating Whitewater and Jefferson to advance to the sectional final. Senior forward Landon Zorn has scored seven goals and 14 points in eight games, senior forward James Keelty has four goals and 11 points, and senior goalkeeper Andrew Davis has made 47 saves at a .783 percentage, allowing 2.0 goals per game.