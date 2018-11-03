MILWAUKEE — A pair of second-half goals lifted the Milwaukee Pius XI boys soccer team past first-time finalist McFarland, 3-1, in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on Saturday.
The top-seeded Spartans (18-5) took a quick early lead when senior Caleb Blair took a pass from junior Brett Connor and scored just 3 minutes, 53 seconds into the game at Uihlein Soccer Park.
But the Popes (21-3-2) got the equalizer when senior Mason Waas knocked in a header off a free kick by senior Ivan Cuellar at the 27:49 mark, and the half ended with the score even, 1-1.
It was Pius' first WIAA state championship after three WISAA private-school titles prior to 2000, the year the Popes joined the WIAA and made their first state appearance. McFarland's only other state trip resulted in a semifinal loss in 2013.
Pius opened a 2-1 lead when junior Chris Quinto smashed in a shot from close range after an assist from Cuellar for his 15th goal of the year at 59:16.
An insurance goal came at the 71:39 mark, when junior Rey Sprewer one-touched a backside pass from Cuellar to score his 15th goal of the season.
The play was evenly matched, with McFarland out-shooting Pius, 17-16. But Pius made the most of its opportunities, and Pius’ defenders and senior goalkeeper Nick Smerz (six saves) did just enough to keep McFarland from adding on to its early score.
Spartans junior Ethan Nichols finished with nine of the shots and had five of the Spartans’ seven shots on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Matt Schutt made four saves.
Pius got four shots apiece from Quinto and Sprewer and totaled seven shots on goal.