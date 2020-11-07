WIAA state boys soccer: After a long day, Sauk Prairie gets shut out in Division 2 state final

MARSHFIELD — Against quality competition, capitalizing on your scoring chances is a must.
After doing just that in its semifinal game earlier on Saturday, the Sauk Prairie boys soccer team ultimately couldn’t hit the mark as a whirlwind day ended with a 2-0 loss to Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
Jets senior Tyler Bonin scored both goals to lead his team (14-1-1) to its first-ever state championship with the victory over the Eagles, who were back at state for the first time since 1996.
Fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie (11-3-3) opened its day with a 2-1 win over Delavan-Darien to reach the title game. The Eagles managed only two shots on goal in the entire match — both by Quinn Baier, who scored on them both, making the most of the Eagles' limited opportunities.
The semifinal was delayed almost three hours because the Comets were stranded for about four hours on the roads between Delavan and Marshfield, due to three separate bus breakdowns.
The lateness of the win gave the Eagles a short recovery window to take on the Jets. But second-year coach Drew Kornish refused to use that as an excuse.
“I’m extremely proud, and I told these guys we’re not going to make excuses for anything that happened today,” he said. “This group of 21 kids is better than any excuse I could make, so we’ll never do that for them. They deserve so much more credit than to make an excuse about not having enough time to rest or anything like that.
“We had some opportunities in the first half we didn’t finish, and against a quality side like that, those are opportunities you need to take. At the end of the day, we came up just short.”
Despite the quick turnaround, the Eagles hung with the second-seeded Jets through the opening 45 minutes, playing to a 0-0 halftime draw. After a spirited 20-plus minutes to open the second half, Roncalli eventually broke through behind Bonin.
After the 6-foot senior forward was taken down 40 yards out near the right sideline, senior James Oberbroeckling curled in a left footed cross. The in-swinging ball fell to Bonin in a mob of Eagles defenders, and he poked the loose ball into the upper right corner for a 1-0 lead with 70 minutes, 10 seconds played.
With the clock against them, the Eagles fought down the home stretch and nearly leveled things with a little more than five minutes to go. After the Jets misplayed a punt from Sauk Prairie back-up goalkeeper Ellis Kirner, Sauk Prairie’s Sam Drescher raced onto the loose ball.
The junior midfielder drove into the right side of the 18-yard box and fired a tight angle shot across goal, but his shot just went past the left post. The missed chance really stung, because the Jets torched the Eagles back down the field and Bonin doubled the lead at 86:17 with his 31st goal of the season.
“Early on we saw he was going to be a big factor, so we put Isaac on him and shut him down until the last set piece there. Then we’re pressing and they got another one late,” Kornish said of Bonin, crediting the work of the Eagles defense to keep him quiet most of the night.
“We’ve had some incredible players this season that we’ve been able to do that to, and we’ll add him to the list. He got the better of us in the end, but Isaac Homar did an outstanding job neutralizing him.”
Sauk Prairie had plenty of looks early on as the Eagles nearly took the lead twice in the opening 20 minutes. After junior Quinn Baier deflected a Drescher cross just wide in the seventh minute, the 5-8 forward was stonewalled twice from point blank range by Roncalli/Two Rivers goalkeeper Greg Oberbroeckling at the 20-minute mark.
Along with Baier’s looks, the Eagles had a pair of free kick looks from within 30 yards but a chipped in cross was snared by Greg Oberbroeckling and Sauk Prairie freshman Eliot Carlson skied a shot over. With a number of set piece looks in their repertoire and trust in his players, Kornish said he wouldn’t change anything.
“I think the guys made the right choice and we have a few different plays from the training ground that we use there,” he said. “My boys have the autonomy that if it’s on, we’re going to play it, and if it’s not, they’re making their own choices. I think they did the right thing early on.”
Greg Oberbroeckling made seven saves in the win, while senior Luke Baumgardt tallied five and Kirner notched one for the Eagles. Despite the bittersweet close to the season, Kornish praised the group’s effort and recognizes the turning point the program’s first-ever runner-up finish can be for the future.
“It’s amazing and this is such an unbelievable group of kids. It’s going to take a week, maybe even longer, for this to set in and the disappointment of not finishing, but at the end of the day, you can’t ask for a better season,” he said.
“Getting guys this experience, and kind of this taste of what success can be and feel like, is huge.”
Sauk Prairie 2,
Delavan-Darien 1
Before falling to the Jets, the Eagles upended top-seeded Delavan-Darien, 2-1, in a semifinals. The match was initially scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. but was delayed until 4 p.m. after the Comets were stuck in Madison for just under four hours.
The interruption didn’t shake the Eagles as they broke a 1-1 halftime draw early in the second half and never looked back. After the Comets (11-3-0) score in the waning minutes of the first half, Delavan-Darien came out the aggressors in the final 45.
Sauk Prairie flipped the script however, as Drescher and Baier burned the Comets on the counter attack to retake the lead. After clearing a blocked shot, Drescher picked up the loose ball in the Eagles’ defensive third and darted past four Comets defenders down inside the Delavan-Darien 18-yard box.
With a defender on his back, Drescher squared a pass to Baier and he did the rest, firing past Comets goalkeeper Hector Flores for a 2-1 lead with 50:30 played.
“For us to be able to break them down on the counter, which we knew they would be susceptible to, and to finish on the run of play was huge. At that point, we felt like we would be able to see it out from there defensively,” Kornish said.
Sauk Prairie did just that, as it kept the Comets scoreless the rest of the way, weathering a furious push late to punch its championship ticket. Baier scored the opening tally for the Eagles, nudging a chipped cross from Drescher over Flores and just over the goal line at 27:48 for a 1-0 lead.
Baumgardt made eight saves in the semifinal win as the Eagles were outshot, 9 to 2.
In the other semifinal, Roncalli/Two Rivers advanced with a 3-2 victory over Medford (9-4-1). The Jets took a 3-0 halftime lead on two goals from Andrew Novy and one from Brett Simmer. Owen Wipf scored both Medford goals.
Division 1
In Mukwonago, Milwaukee Marquette extended its state tournament winning streak to 21 games and earned the program’s 15th championship since 2000, taking a 3-0 victory over Hartland Arrowhead in the championship game.
Marquette also won 14 Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Associations from 1974 through 1999 and is 147-4-9 against Wisconsin opponents over the last 10 years.
Charlie Holton, Valentin Sandoval and Miguel Gonzalez scored for Marquette, and Arrowhead was held to two shots on goal.
In semifinal play, Marquette extended its state tournament winning streak to 20 games with a 3-0 victory over Hudson (11-1-1). Charlie Holton scored in the 28th minute on a penalty kick, and Hudson stayed within striking distance until Valentin Sandoval and Miguel Gonzalez scored unassisted goals in a span of 1:46 late in the game.
Arrowhead beat Elkhorn (13-1-0) in the other semifinal behind a goal in the 14th minute from Enzo Bova and a defense that allowed Matthew Scherer to earn a shutout with one save.
Division 3
In Kewaskum, Racine Prairie (16-2-1) earned a repeat state championship with a 4-0 victory over St. Lawrence Seminary (11-2-2), recording shutouts in each of its five postseason matches.
Prairie took charge when a Hilltoppers mistake led to an own goal in the third minute. From there, Daniel Dreifuerst assisted on a Cameron McPhee goal and then added two scores of his own.
In one semifinal, Prairie beat Arcadia (8-3-0) by a 1-0 score when Daniel Dreifuerst scored in the 87th minute. Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made seven saves.
In the other semifinal, St. Lawrence Seminary knocked out second-seeded University School of Milwaukee (11-1-0) by a 4-2 score as Grant Bargender and Isidro Vargas scored goals in the final 13 minutes of play, breaking a tie.
