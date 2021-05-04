 Skip to main content
WIAA sports: Ellie Frisch leads Middleton girls golf team to runaway victory in Jefferson regional
WIAA SPORTS

The Middleton girls golf team took its first step toward a repeat WIAA state championship with a dominant performance in Tuesday’s Jefferson regional.

The Cardinals placed their four scoring players in the top six overall and totaled 315 to beat runner-up Jefferson in the seven-team field at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

Jefferson shot 380, Madison Memorial 387 and Madison West 399. All three joined the Cardinals as team qualifiers to Monday’s sectional tournament at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.

Junior Ellie Frisch led the Cardinals with a 1-over-par 72, and freshman Vivian Cressman shot 80 to tie Madison Memorial senior Jilli Newman for second place. Also for Middleton, sophomore Amanda Beckman shot 81 and senior Glenna Sanderson 82.

Jefferson was led by senior Courtney Draeger with an 82 and freshman Payton Schmidt with an 83.

Individual sectional qualifiers were Mount Horeb senior Ellie Lombardo (85), Madison La Follette junior Angelina Myhr (86), and McFarland junior Megan Gates (95) and sophomore Emily Schoeller (106).

Boys soccer

Oregon 1, Madison East 1
(Oregon wins shootout, 4-3)

The Panthers made all four of their penalty kicks to win a shootout 4-3 after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in a regional semifinal. Noah Malcook, Kieran Sweeney, Nathan Diercks and Michael Mitchell each made penalty kicks for Oregon. East made three, but one shot was saved by Colton LoBreglio and another went off the crossbar. Oregon took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Alex Rodriguez in the seventh minute. East tied it on a goal by Elliot Hamilton in the 70th minute.

Monona Grove 4,
Madison La Follette 0

The host Silver Eagles shut out the Lancers in a Division 1 regional semifinal as part of the Baraboo sectional. Muhammad Kambi scored a pair of goals and Connor Bracken scored a goal and added two assists for the Silver Eagles (9-1-2),

Monona Grove will meet second-seeded Madison West in a regional final at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Madison Area Technical College. La Follette ended its season 0-4.

Madison Memorial 3,
La Crosse Central 1

The Spartans advanced to a regional final with a victory over the host Riverhawks at Fields for Kids in Shelby.

Janesville Parker over
Beaver Dam, forfeit

In the Division 1 Beloit Memorial sectional, Janesville Parker advanced past Beaver Dam on a forfeit and will visit top-seeded Beloit Memorial on Thursday.

Stoughton 3, Monroe 0

The Vikings shut out the Cheesemakers in a Division 2 regional semifinal at Reddan Park in Verona.

Jefferson 7, Cambridge/Deerfield 4

The host Eagles scored four goals in the first half in a regional semifinal victory over the United. Cody Harrison scored three goals for Cambridge/Deerfield.

Lodi 11, Abundant Life co-op 1

Brady Ziegler and Marcus Malig had three goals each to help the host Blue Devils defeat the Challengers. For Lodi, Bennett Rasmussen had two goals, and Nick Hoffman, AJ Karls, and Erik Alsaker all scored once. Juan Calzada scored for Madison Abundant Life at the beginning of the second half.

WIAA REGIONALS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday’s area summaries

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Baraboo sectional

MONONA GROVE 4,

MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0

Madison La Follette*0*0* —*0

Monona Grove*2*2* —*4

First half — Kambi (Bracken), 11:00; Bracken, 44:00.

Second half — Marchetti (Ruesch), 46:00; Kambi (Bracken), 88:00.

Saves: MG (Glassman) 7; ML (Noth) 5. At Bakken Park, Cottage Grove.

MADISON EAST 1, OREGON 1

(Oregon won shootout, 4-3)

Oregon*1*0*0*0* —*1

Madison East*0*1*0*0* —*1

First half — Or: Rodriguez, 6:27. Second half — ME: Hamilton, 69:40. At Oregon.

Madison Memorial 3, La Crosse Central 1

Beloit Memorial sectional

Janesville Parker def. Beaver Dam, forfeit

Greenfield 3, Racine Park 3 (Greenfield wins shootout)

DIVISION 2

DeForest sectional

LODI 11, MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE CO-OP 1

Madison Abundant Life co-op*0*1* —*1

Lodi*3*8* —*11

First half — L: Ziegler (Karls), 5:x12; Ziegler, 7:33; Alsaker (Clark), 26:45.

Second half — L: Malig (Ziegler), 47:18; Malig (Ziegler), 47:45; MAL: Calzada, 48:42; L: Malig, 52:26; Ziegler, 57:08; Karls (Parpart), 65:30; Hoffman, (Smith), 71:14; Rasmussen (Alsaker), 76:47; Rasmussen (Alsaker), 82:07.

Saves: MAL (Altaweel) 6; Lo (Richter) 3.

Stoughton 3, Monroe 0

Lomira sectional

WHITEWATER 1, EDGERTON 1

(Whitewater won shootout, 3-0)

Edgerton*1*0*0*0* —*1

Whitewater*0*1*0*0* —*1

JEFFERSON 7, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 4

Cambridge/Deerfield*2*2* —*4

Jefferson*4*3* —*7

First half — J: Loyo 10:20; CD: Harrison, 11:30; Harrison, 13:00; J: Erickson, 20:00; Heine (Erickson), 25:00; Heine (Peterson), 35:00.

Second half — J: Peterson, 55:00; Erickson, 58:00; CD: Harrison, 70:00; Stein, 74:00; J: Heine (Erickson), 82:00.

Saves: CD (Kammann) 10; J (Schroedl) 3.

Thursday’s area schedule

(Seedings in parentheses)

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 1

Baraboo sectional

(5) Madison Memorial at (1) Verona, 7 p.m.

(3) Middleton at (2) Waunakee, 7 p.m.

Oregon at (1) Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.

(3) Monona Grove vs. (2) Madison West at Madison Area Technical College, 3:30 p.m.

Beloit Memorial sectional

(5) Janesville Parker at (1) Beloit Memorial

(3) Milton at (2) Janesville Craig

DIVISION 2

DeForest sectional

Lodi at (1) DeForest

(3) Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld at (2) Mount Horeb

(4) Stoughton at (1) McFarland

(3) Evansville at (2) Belleville/New Glarus

Lomira sectional

(3) Columbus/Poynette at (2) Campbellsport

Whitewater at (1) Fort Atkinson

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday’s area summaries

WIAA REGIONALS

Note: The top four teams advance to Monday’s sectionals, along with the top four individual finishers from non-qualifying teams.

JEFFERSON REGIONAL

Team scores: Middleton 315; Jefferson 380; Madison Memorial 387; Madison West 399; Mount Horeb 406; McFarland 434; Cambridge 518; Verona inc.; Madison La Follette inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Frisch, Mid, 72; Cressman, Mid, 80; Newman, MM, 80; Beckman, Mid, 81; Draeger, J, 82; Sanderson, Mid, 82.

Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Lombardo, MH, 85; Myhr, ML, 86; Gates, McF, 95; Schoeller, McF, 106.

Middleton: Frisch 72, Cressman 80, Beckman 81, Sanderson 82. Jefferson: Draeger 82, Schmidt 83, Schamens 105, Beck, J, 110. Madison Memorial: Newman 80, Rauwolf 97, Fitzgerald 105, Wimmer 105. Madison West: Downing 91, Rikkers 97, Connor Dieter 105, Fleming 106. Mount Horeb: Lombardo 85, Wallace 107, Dobereiner 107, Fager 107. McFarland: Gates 95, Schoeller 106, Kohn 112, Rynes 121. Cambridge: Toepfer 114, Pero 120, Hollis 141, Timler 143. Verona: Seeley 119; Erstad 137; Bauer 159. Madison La Follette: Myhr 86, Kennedy 113. At The Oaks GC, Cottage Grove, par 71.

