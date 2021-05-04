WIAA sports: Ellie Frisch leads Middleton girls golf team to runaway victory in Jefferson regional

The Middleton girls golf team took its first step toward a repeat WIAA state championship with a dominant performance in Tuesday’s Jefferson regional.
The Cardinals placed their four scoring players in the top six overall and totaled 315 to beat runner-up Jefferson in the seven-team field at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
Jefferson shot 380, Madison Memorial 387 and Madison West 399. All three joined the Cardinals as team qualifiers to Monday’s sectional tournament at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
Junior Ellie Frisch led the Cardinals with a 1-over-par 72, and freshman Vivian Cressman shot 80 to tie Madison Memorial senior Jilli Newman for second place. Also for Middleton, sophomore Amanda Beckman shot 81 and senior Glenna Sanderson 82.
Jefferson was led by senior Courtney Draeger with an 82 and freshman Payton Schmidt with an 83.
Individual sectional qualifiers were Mount Horeb senior Ellie Lombardo (85), Madison La Follette junior Angelina Myhr (86), and McFarland junior Megan Gates (95) and sophomore Emily Schoeller (106).
Boys soccer
Oregon 1, Madison East 1
(Oregon wins shootout, 4-3)
The Panthers made all four of their penalty kicks to win a shootout 4-3 after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in a regional semifinal. Noah Malcook, Kieran Sweeney, Nathan Diercks and Michael Mitchell each made penalty kicks for Oregon. East made three, but one shot was saved by Colton LoBreglio and another went off the crossbar. Oregon took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Alex Rodriguez in the seventh minute. East tied it on a goal by Elliot Hamilton in the 70th minute.
Monona Grove 4,
Madison La Follette 0
The host Silver Eagles shut out the Lancers in a Division 1 regional semifinal as part of the Baraboo sectional. Muhammad Kambi scored a pair of goals and Connor Bracken scored a goal and added two assists for the Silver Eagles (9-1-2),
Monona Grove will meet second-seeded Madison West in a regional final at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Madison Area Technical College. La Follette ended its season 0-4.
Madison Memorial 3,
La Crosse Central 1
The Spartans advanced to a regional final with a victory over the host Riverhawks at Fields for Kids in Shelby.
Janesville Parker over
Beaver Dam, forfeit
In the Division 1 Beloit Memorial sectional, Janesville Parker advanced past Beaver Dam on a forfeit and will visit top-seeded Beloit Memorial on Thursday.
Stoughton 3, Monroe 0
The Vikings shut out the Cheesemakers in a Division 2 regional semifinal at Reddan Park in Verona.
Jefferson 7, Cambridge/Deerfield 4
The host Eagles scored four goals in the first half in a regional semifinal victory over the United. Cody Harrison scored three goals for Cambridge/Deerfield.
Lodi 11, Abundant Life co-op 1
Brady Ziegler and Marcus Malig had three goals each to help the host Blue Devils defeat the Challengers. For Lodi, Bennett Rasmussen had two goals, and Nick Hoffman, AJ Karls, and Erik Alsaker all scored once. Juan Calzada scored for Madison Abundant Life at the beginning of the second half.