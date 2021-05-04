WIAA sports: Ellie Frisch leads Middleton girls golf team to runaway victory in Jefferson regional

The Middleton girls golf team took its first step toward a repeat WIAA state championship with a dominant performance in Tuesday’s Jefferson regional.

The Cardinals placed their four scoring players in the top six overall and totaled 315 to beat runner-up Jefferson in the seven-team field at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

Jefferson shot 380, Madison Memorial 387 and Madison West 399. All three joined the Cardinals as team qualifiers to Monday’s sectional tournament at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.

Junior Ellie Frisch led the Cardinals with a 1-over-par 72, and freshman Vivian Cressman shot 80 to tie Madison Memorial senior Jilli Newman for second place. Also for Middleton, sophomore Amanda Beckman shot 81 and senior Glenna Sanderson 82.

Jefferson was led by senior Courtney Draeger with an 82 and freshman Payton Schmidt with an 83.

Individual sectional qualifiers were Mount Horeb senior Ellie Lombardo (85), Madison La Follette junior Angelina Myhr (86), and McFarland junior Megan Gates (95) and sophomore Emily Schoeller (106).

Boys soccer

Oregon 1, Madison East 1

(Oregon wins shootout, 4-3)