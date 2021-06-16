WIAA sectional soccer: McFarland determined to become a little giant on the 2021 state prep soccer scene

DiPrizio, an assistant during the program’s 2007-2008 state run, has since led the Spartans through a series of ups and downs— sometimes with an emphasis on the latter. He said this year’s success has been built through teamwork, effort and a businesslike approach.

“They are a very unselfish team,” DiPrizio said. “If you look at games where we have tons of goals, it’s a bunch of different goal scorers. Nobody’s looking to run it up as much as they can.

“They have fun with it, but when it comes time to play, they make that game-mode switch and they get after it. As a coach, you want the leadership to be there, and it is. The skill is there, I don’t have to worry about that.”

DiPrizio said the current crew has shifted the program’s culture.

“Three or four years ago, when (the current group) came through, things started to change,” DiPrizio said. “You could see we were not going to finish .500 in the conference anymore, we were going to start competing for conference titles. And it kind of went from there.”

The climb up the ladder has been steady, the coach said.