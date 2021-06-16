WIAA sectional soccer: McFarland determined to become a little giant on the 2021 state prep soccer scene

The last time McFarland’s girls soccer program reached the WIAA state tournament was 2008.
The Spartans were hoping for more that year, after the 2007 team took a 4-1 loss to perennial power Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the Division 2 championship game. But the 2008 McFarland team once again went up against Catholic Memorial, this time in a semifinal, and lost a 4-3 shootout after playing to a scoreless tie.
Nearly a decade and a half later, it’s McFarland that hopes to cement its status as a state girls soccer powerhouse.
“I feel like we’ve always kind of been the underdog,” Spartans senior co-captain Sydney Feldner said. “We know how good we are this year, we’ve beaten good teams. And now we’re just trying to prove a point — not only to ourselves, but to everyone else.”
Entering sectional play on Thursday, it’s fair to say the state has taken notice.
A new generation of players, led by coach T.J. DiPrizio, will take a 12-0-0 record into a 7 p.m. Thursday home test against Madison Edgewood (6-4-1), The winner will take on Evansville or Belleville/New Glarus on Saturday for a trip to the Division 3 state semifinals on Friday, June 25, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Not only has McFarland spent the season on top of the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 3 state rankings, the coaches have ranked the Spartans No. 4 across all four enrollment divisions. Add in the regular-season champion of the Rock Valley Conference, and it’s the best season the program has seen in a long time.
DiPrizio, an assistant during the program’s 2007-2008 state run, has since led the Spartans through a series of ups and downs— sometimes with an emphasis on the latter. He said this year’s success has been built through teamwork, effort and a businesslike approach.
“They are a very unselfish team,” DiPrizio said. “If you look at games where we have tons of goals, it’s a bunch of different goal scorers. Nobody’s looking to run it up as much as they can.
“They have fun with it, but when it comes time to play, they make that game-mode switch and they get after it. As a coach, you want the leadership to be there, and it is. The skill is there, I don’t have to worry about that.”
DiPrizio said the current crew has shifted the program’s culture.
“Three or four years ago, when (the current group) came through, things started to change,” DiPrizio said. “You could see we were not going to finish .500 in the conference anymore, we were going to start competing for conference titles. And it kind of went from there.”
The climb up the ladder has been steady, the coach said.
“For a while, we weren’t even in the conversation (of good teams). But starting in 2018, we could see ourselves being there. In 2019, we thought we were there.”
But that team lost to Belleville/New Glarus in a 4-3 shootout after a scoreless tie in a sectional semifinal — and then, the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Our expectations became higher,” DiPrizio said of the down time. “Now it’s not just getting a regional win, it’s being that team out of our sectional.”
The Spartans honored their class of 2020 players — the ones who didn’t get a senior season — prior to their final regular-season home game. The current team takes inspiration from those young women.
“They’ve been to a lot of our games and been super encouraging,” junior co-captain Greta Blau said. “They obviously love the McFarland soccer program and are really excited for our team because they know what we can do.”
The McFarland girls also can take inspiration from the boys team, which claimed the first WIAA state title in program history during the recently concluded alternate spring season. Feldner had a front-row seat to that run, serving as a team manager, and admits it only added to her motivation.
“That is one of our biggest motivators right now,” Feldner said. “It just makes me want it more, especially for our team, and it being my last year as well.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve done so far, and I can’t wait to continue going. I feel like not only me, but everyone has that mentality of ‘let’s get this done, let’s continue what we’re doing.’ I think we all know that we can, it’s just whether we put the work in or not.”