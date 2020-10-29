WIAA sectional roundup: Sauk Prairie marches past Slinger, now stands one win from state berth

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team continued its impressive march toward the WIAA state tournament on Thursday with a four-set home victory over Slinger in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
The Eagles (22-5) earned a 25-13, 23-25, 28-25, 25-21 victory over the Owls (7-12). Sauk Prairie beat last year’s defending champion, Hartland Arrowhead, and runner-up, Oconomowoc, in regional play last week, with coach Amy Schlimgen absent due to a COVID-19 quarantine. Schlimgen returned for Thursday’s match.
Aida Shadewald finished with 19 kills and Jenna Pistono contributed 20 assists for Sauk Prairie, which will play host to Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran in a sectional final on Saturday.
Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Reedsburg 2
The visiting Beavers (8-5) tried to make it an all-Badger North Conference sectional final, but let a 2-1 lead over the Foxes slip away, as Fox Valley Lutheran took over the momentum and earned a 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8 victory.
Delaney Horkan had 22 kills and Macie Wieman 17 for the Beavers. McKenna Oetzman had 25 assists and Mahra Wieman added 23. Macie Wieman added 38 digs. Fox Valley Lutheran got 49 assists from Holly Malkowski and 42 digs from Kennedy Schmitz.
Madison Edgewood 3, Wautoma 0
In a Division 2 sectional semifinal at Lake Mills, the Crusaders (13-1) pulled away as the match went on, earning a 25-17, 25-14, 25-6 sweep over the Hornets (10-4).
Natalie Ring finished with 13 kills for Edgewood, and Ella Foti added 23 assists, six digs and three service aces.
Edgewood will meet Platteville (13-1) in a sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Mills High School.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 0
In a Division 2 sectional semifinal, the host Warriors (10-4) took a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 victory to beat the Lightning (15-11) for the second time in two weeks, taking the season series 2-1 and advancing to a Saturday WIAA sectional final at top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Coach Jenny Krauklis said Lakeside’s strong serve receive and aggressive hitting made the difference, with Pauton Kuepers leading with 13 kills and Kaylee Raymond totaling 36 assists. Jenna Shadoski had three blocks, Ella DeNoyer delivered four service aces and Kylee Gnabasik had 19 digs.
“Catholic Memorial will be the best team we have seen all year,” Krauklis said. “It will be exciting to see what we can do against a team like that.”
Waterloo 3, Markesan 0
In a Division 3 sectional semifinal, the host Pirates (24-4) blasted to a 25-4, 25-8, 25-7 victory over the Hornets (2-9). Brooke Mosher led the way for Waterloo with 15 kills. Joslyn Wolff totaled seven kills, eight assists and six aces. Waterloo will play host to Kenosha St. Joseph (10-2) on Saturday for a state tournament berth.
Boys soccer
Lake Mills 5, Lakeside Lutheran 1
In Division 3, the L-Cats (9-3-1) earned a 1 p.m. Saturday rematch of last year’s state semifinal loss to Racine Prairie (13-2-1) with a solid victory against their crosstown rival Warriors (7-6-1).
John Wilke scored Lake Mills’ first four goals to boost his career total to 109, 13th in state history. Goalkeeper Cyan Schmidt had 10 saves for the L-Cats, allowing only a late goal by Kyle Main.
Wausau West 4, Baraboo 3
In Division 1, two Spartans goals in the final four minutes of the first half made it 4-1 at halftime, and the visiting Thunderbirds (13-3-1) only got two back in the second half of the Hudson sectional semifinal.
For West (12-0-0), Nick Raasch scored in the 42nd minute and assisted on Arath Medina’s goal in the 43rd minute. Baraboo’s first two goals came from junior Johan Lopez, and freshman Michael Barahona scored the game’s final goal in the 61st minute.
Baraboo sophomore goalkeeper Zach Huffaker made 16 saves. Baraboo totaled 10 shots.
