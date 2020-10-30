WIAA sectional roundup: Sauk Prairie marches past Slinger, now stands a win from state berth

In a Division 3 sectional semifinal, the host Pirates (24-4) blasted to a 25-4, 25-8, 25-7 victory over the Hornets (2-9). Brooke Mosher led the way for Waterloo with 15 kills. Joslyn Wolff totaled seven kills, eight assists and six aces. Waterloo will play host to Kenosha St. Joseph (10-2) on Saturday for a state tournament berth.

Boys soccer

Lake Mills 5, Lakeside Lutheran 1

In Division 3, the L-Cats (9-3-1) earned a 1 p.m. Saturday rematch of last year’s state semifinal loss to Racine Prairie (13-2-1) with a solid victory against their crosstown rival Warriors (7-6-1).

John Wilke scored Lake Mills’ first four goals to boost his career total to 109, 13th in state history. Goalkeeper Cyan Schmidt had 10 saves for the L-Cats, allowing only a late goal by Kyle Main.

Wausau West 4, Baraboo 3

In Division 1, two Spartans goals in the final four minutes of the first half made it 4-1 at halftime, and the visiting Thunderbirds (13-3-1) only got two back in the second half of the Hudson sectional semifinal.