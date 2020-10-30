 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA sectional roundup: Sauk Prairie marches past Slinger, now stands a win from state berth
0 comments
PREP SPORTS

WIAA sectional roundup: Sauk Prairie marches past Slinger, now stands a win from state berth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team continued its impressive march toward the WIAA state tournament on Thursday with a four-set home victory over Slinger in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.

The Eagles (22-5) earned a 25-13, 23-25, 28-25, 25-21 victory over the Owls (7-12). Sauk Prairie beat last year’s defending champion, Hartland Arrowhead, and runner-up, Oconomowoc, in regional play last week, with coach Amy Schlimgen absent due to a COVID-19 quarantine. Schlimgen returned for Thursday’s match.

Aida Shadewald finished with 19 kills and Jenna Pistono contributed 20 assists for Sauk Prairie, which will play host to Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran in a sectional final on Saturday.

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Reedsburg 2

The visiting Beavers (8-5) tried to make it an all-Badger North Conference sectional final, but let a 2-1 lead over the Foxes slip away, as Fox Valley Lutheran took over the momentum and earned a 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8 victory.

Delaney Horkan had 22 kills and Macie Wieman 17 for the Beavers. McKenna Oetzman had 25 assists and Mahra Wieman added 23. Macie Wieman added 38 digs. Fox Valley Lutheran got 49 assists from Holly Malkowski and 42 digs from Kennedy Schmitz.

Madison Edgewood 3, Wautoma 0

In a Division 2 sectional semifinal at Lake Mills, the Crusaders (13-1) pulled away as the match went on, earning a 25-17, 25-14, 25-6 sweep over the Hornets (10-4).

Natalie Ring finished with 13 kills for Edgewood, and Ella Foti added 23 assists, six digs and three service aces.

Edgewood will meet Platteville (13-1) in a sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Mills High School.

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 0

In a Division 2 sectional semifinal, the host Warriors (10-4) took a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 victory to beat the Lightning (15-11) for the second time in two weeks, taking the season series 2-1 and advancing to a Saturday WIAA sectional final at top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Coach Jenny Krauklis said Lakeside’s strong serve receive and aggressive hitting made the difference, with Pauton Kuepers leading with 13 kills and Kaylee Raymond totaling 36 assists. Jenna Shadoski had three blocks, Ella DeNoyer delivered four service aces and Kylee Gnabasik had 19 digs.

“Catholic Memorial will be the best team we have seen all year,” Krauklis said. “It will be exciting to see what we can do against a team like that.”

Waterloo 3, Markesan 0

In a Division 3 sectional semifinal, the host Pirates (24-4) blasted to a 25-4, 25-8, 25-7 victory over the Hornets (2-9). Brooke Mosher led the way for Waterloo with 15 kills. Joslyn Wolff totaled seven kills, eight assists and six aces. Waterloo will play host to Kenosha St. Joseph (10-2) on Saturday for a state tournament berth.

Boys soccer

Lake Mills 5, Lakeside Lutheran 1

In Division 3, the L-Cats (9-3-1) earned a 1 p.m. Saturday rematch of last year’s state semifinal loss to Racine Prairie (13-2-1) with a solid victory against their crosstown rival Warriors (7-6-1).

John Wilke scored Lake Mills’ first four goals to boost his career total to 109, 13th in state history. Goalkeeper Cyan Schmidt had 10 saves for the L-Cats, allowing only a late goal by Kyle Main.

Wausau West 4, Baraboo 3

In Division 1, two Spartans goals in the final four minutes of the first half made it 4-1 at halftime, and the visiting Thunderbirds (13-3-1) only got two back in the second half of the Hudson sectional semifinal.

For West (12-0-0), Nick Raasch scored in the 42nd minute and assisted on Arath Medina’s goal in the 43rd minute. Baraboo’s first two goals came from junior Johan Lopez, and freshman Michael Barahona scored the game’s final goal in the 61st minute.

Baraboo sophomore goalkeeper Zach Huffaker made 16 saves. Baraboo totaled 10 shots.

WIAA SOCCER, VOLLEYBALL SECTIONALS | RESULTS, SCHEDULE

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Sectional 2

SAUK PRAIRIE 3, SLINGER 1

Slinger*13*25*18*21

Sauk Prairie*25*23*25*25

SLINGER (leaders) — Kills: Johnson 9; Aces: Johnson 5; Digs: Gillen 11.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Kills: Shadewald 19; Assists: Pistono 20; Aces: Paukner 4; Digs: Schlimgen 19; Blocks: Hartwig 4.

APPLETON FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 3,

REEDSBURG 2

Reedsburg*20*25*25*23*8

Appleton Fox Valley Luth*25*18*22*25*15

REEDSBURG (leaders) — Kills: Horkan 22, Mac. Wieman 17; Assists: Oetzman 25, Mah. Wieman 23; Aces: Horkan 1, Mah. Wieman 1, Olson 1; Digs: Mac. Wieman 38; Blocks: Mah. Wieman 2.

APPLETON FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN — Kills: Kempinger 16, C. Patchett 13; Assists: Malkowski 49; Aces: Malkowski 2; Digs: Schmitz 42, Benter 21; Blocks: A. Patchett 6, Benter 3.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3, WAUTOMA 0

Wautoma*17*14*6

Madison Edgewood*25*25*25

WAUTOMA (leaders) — Kills: Bray 9; Assists: Eagan 15; Aces: Eagan 1; Digs: Dunn 6; Blocks: Bray 1.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Kills: Ring 13; Assists: Foti 23; Aces: Hazelett 3, Schmitt 3; Digs: Foti 6; Blocks: Barth 3, Schmotzer 3. At Lake Mills HS.

Sectional 4

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3,

HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 0

Hartland Lake Country Luth*18*19*19

Lakeside Lutheran*25*25*25

HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (leaders) — Kills: Kaczkowski 12; Assists: Rossing 24; Aces: Rossing 2; Digs: Studer 10; Blocks: Amack 1.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Kills: Kuepers 13; Assists: Raymond 36; Aces: DeNoyer 4; Digs: Gnabasik 19; Blocks: Shadoski 3.

DIVISION 3

Sectional 4

WATERLOO 3, MARKESAN 0

Markesan*4*8*7

Waterloo*25*25*25

WATERLOO — Kills: Mosher 15; Assists: Wolff, Schneider 8; Aces: Wolff 6; Digs: Riege 8; Blocks: Gier 3.

Thursday’s statewide scores

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1

River Falls def. Hortonville, 25-11, 25-22, 25-18

Merrill def. Schofield D.C. Everest, 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23

Sectional 3

Burlington def. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17

Muskego def. Oak Creek, 25-8, 25-17, 12-25, 25-15

Sectional 4

Sussex Hamilton def. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, 25-11, 28-26, 25-14

Brookfield Central def. Menomonee Falls, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1

St. Croix Falls def. Maple Northwestern, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19

Mosinee def. Bloomer, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16

Sectional 2

Luxemburg-Casco def. Valders, 25-10, 25-11, 25-18

Oconto def. Freedom, 22-25, 25-19, 25-9, 19-25, 16-14

Sectional 3

Platteville def. La Crosse Aquinas, 25-21, 25-13, 17-25, 25-17

Sectional 4

Waukesha Catholic Memorial def. East Troy, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16

DIVISION 3

Sectional 1

Fall Creek def. Clear Lake, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Grantsburg def. Marathon, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23

Sectional 2

Cochrane-Fountain City def. Mineral Point, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-12

Osseo-Fairchild def. Mondovi, 13-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-12

Sectional 3

Howards Grove def. Iola-Scandinavia, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13

Wabeno/Laona def. Mishicot, 25-9, 25-15, 25-8

Sectional 4

Kenosha St. Joseph def. Jackson Living Word Lutheran, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16

DIVISION 4

Sectional 1

Turtle Lake def. Mercer, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15

Chippewa Falls McDonell def. Minong Northwood, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13

Sectional 2

Prentice bye

Three Lakes def. Marshfield Columbus, 3-2

Sectional 3

Eau Claire Immanuel def. Potosi, 15-13, 25-22, 27-25

Black Hawk def. La Farge/Youth Initiative, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14

Sectional 4

Burlington Catholic Central def. Almond-Bancroft, 25-8, 25-16, 25-9

Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence def. Hustisford, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15

Saturday’s statewide schedule

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

(Times 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Sectional 1: Merrill (9-6) at River Falls (11-0)

Sectional 2: Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (14-2) at Sauk Prairie (22-5)

Sectional 3: Burlington (14-0) at Muskego (13-8), 4 p.m.

Sectional 4: Brookfield Central (15-3) at Sussex Hamilton (15-1)

DIVISION 2

Sectional 1: Mosinee (16-2) at St. Croix Falls (8-0)

Sectional 2: Oconto (19-2) at Luxemburg-Casco (12-0)

Sectional 3: Platteville (13-1) vs. Madison Edgewood (13-1) at Lake Mills, 1 p.m.

Sectional 4: Lakeside Lutheran (10-4) at Waukesha Catholic Memorial (17-5)

DIVISION 3

Sectional 1: Grantsburg (14-1) at Fall Creek (15-2)

Sectional 2: Cochrane-Fountain City at Mondovi

Sectional 3: Wabeno/Laona at Howards Grove (18-1)

Sectional 4: Kenosha St. Joseph (10-2) at Waterloo (24-4)

DIVISION 4

Sectional 1: Chippewa Falls McDonell (19-1) at Turtle Lake (12-3)

Sectional 2: Three Lakes (17-1) at Prentice (9-4)

Sectional 3: Black Hawk (10-0) at Eau Claire Immanuel

Sectional 4: Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence (6-4) at Burlington Catholic Central (19-0)

BOYS SOCCER

Thursday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Hudson sectional

WAUSAU WEST 4, BARABOO 3

Baraboo*1*2*—*3

Wausau West*4*0*—*4

First half: WW — Medina (Tinjum), 20:13; Raas (Cattanach), 26:45; B — J. Lopez (R. Lopez), 30:53; WW — Raasch, 41:07; Medina (Raasch), 43:38.

Second half: B — J. Lopez, 57:59; Barahona (Stelling), 60:09.

Shots: B 10; WW 20. Saves: B (Huffaker) 16; WW (Vandenbert) 7.

DIVISION 2

Mosinee sectional

SAUK PRAIRIE 3,

DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT 1

Dodgeville/Mineral Point*0*1*—*1

Sauk Prairie*2*1*—*3

First half: SP — Dominguez (J. Baumgardt), 15:38; Carlson (Been), 21:10;

Second half: SP — Baier (Dominguez), 74:26; DMP — Hottenstein (McDonald), 78:30

Shots: DMP 6; SP 10. Saves: DMP (Breuer) 7; SP (L. Baumgardt) 4.

DIVISION 3

Mosinee sectional

LAKE MILLS 5,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1

Lakeside Lutheran*0*1*—*1

Lake Mills*2*3*—*5

First half: LM — Wilke (Wardall), 26:00; Wilke, 31:00.

Second half: LM — Wilke (Ruedebuscht), 51:00; Wilke (Popowsaki), 56:00; Toepfer, 82:00. LL — Main, 78:00.

Shots: LL 11; LM 18. Saves: LL (Punzel) 13; LM (Schmidt) 10.

Thursday’s statewide scores

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Hudson sectional

Hudson 1, New Richmond 0

Oconomowoc sectional

Hortonville 4, Slinger 1

Hartland Arrowhead 4, Pewaukee 3

Union Grove sectional

Elkhorn 5, Lake Geneva Badger 1

Muskego 6, Kenosha Tremper 4

Whitefish Bay sectional

Milwaukee Marquette 4, Wales Kettle Moraine 1

Whitefish Bay 3, Brookfield East 2

DIVISION 2

Mosinee sectional

West Salem 4, Mosinee 1

Medford sectional

Rice Lake 0, Unity/St. Croix Falls 0; Rice Lake wins shootout 3-1

Medford 2, Rhinelander 0

Seymour sectional

Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers 4, Plymouth 2

Seymour 7, Waupaca 1

Kewaskum sectional

Grafton 2, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Delavan-Darien 3, New Berlin Eisenhower 2, OT

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

Racine Prairie 2, Racine St. Catherine’s 0

Kohler sectional

Oostburg 3, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 1

University School of Milwaukee 2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 1

Marshfield Columbus sectional

Arcadia 2, Barron 1

Marshfield Columbus 4, Stevens Point Pacelli 0

Kiel sectional

Neenah St. Mary 4, Omro 0

St. Lawrence Seminary 1, Kiel 0

Saturday’s statewide schedule

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 1

At Hudson, 1 p.m.: Wausau West (12-0-0) vs. Hudson (10-0)

At Oconomowoc, 4 p.m.: Hortonville (5-5-1) vs. Hartland Arrowhead (9-2-1)

At Union Grove, 1 p.m.: Elkhorn (12-0-0) vs. Muskego (7-3-2)

At Whitefish Bay, 7 p.m.: Milwaukee Marquette (10-0-2) at Whitefish Bay (13-0-1)

DIVISION 2

At Mosinee, 1 p.m.: Sauk Prairie (9-2-3) vs. West Salem (4-0-2)

At Medford, 4 p.m.: Rice Lake (6-3-2) vs. Medford (10-3-0)

At Seymour, 1 p.m.: Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (12-1-0) vs. Seymour (10-0-0)

At Kewaskum, 7 p.m.: Grafton (5-6-2) vs. Delavan-Darien (10-2-0)

DIVISION 3

At Racine Prairie, 1 p.m.: Lake Mills (9-3-1) vs. Racine Prairie (13-2-1)

At Kohler, 1 p.m.: Oostburg (9-0-1) vs. University School of Milwaukee (10-0-0)

At Griese Park, Marshfield, 1 p.m.: Arcadia (7-2-0) vs. Marshfield Columbus (9-2-0)

At Kiel, 4 p.m.: Neenah St. Mary (7-8-1) vs. St. Lawrence Seminary (9-1-2)

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics