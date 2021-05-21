WIAA plans return to Uihlein Soccer Park for girls soccer state tournament in June

The WIAA will return to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee as the site of the state tournament for girls soccer June 24-25, according to a WIAA release.

The decision is pending WIAA Board of Control approval, according to the release.

In a change, the four-division tournament will be held over a two-day period using KOHLER Engines Stadium and Pat Jones Field at the same time for the semifinal games.

Semifinals and finals in each division will be played the same day. Divisions 1 and 2 are scheduled for June 24. Divisions 3 and 4 on June 25.

Accommodations and guidelines at Uihlein Soccer Park will permit unrestricted attendance for each of the two days of competition.

The girls soccer state tournament and all spring sports were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule and format of the state tournament will be altered this year from its traditional format to continue accommodations for pandemic guidelines.