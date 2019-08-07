Madison Edgewood received honorable-mention recognition in girls soccer when the WIAA, in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, on Wednesday announced team sportsmanship award winners for the 2019 spring state team tournaments.
Madison Edgewood defeated Green Bay Notre Dame in the WIAA Division 3 semifinals this past spring in Milwaukee. The Crusaders lost to Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the title match.
Winners included Union Grove in baseball, Ashland in girls soccer, Mishicot in softball and Eau Claire Memorial in boys tennis, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
Union Grove was the recipient in baseball for the first time and for the second time across all sports. The Broncos also won the softball sportsmanship award in 2007.
Union Grove and its fans endure the postponement of their semifinal game a day because of a lengthy rain delay. The Broncos advanced to the Division 2 championship game with a 6-1 victory over McFarland, and finished state runner-up after an 8-3 loss to Antigo in the final.
Antigo, Belmont, Boyceville, Fond du Lac, Markesan, Ozaukee, Stratford, Webster and West De Pere all received honorable mention.
Ashland showed sportsmanship and positive fan support and earned the award in girls soccer for the third time, also receiving the award in the sport in 2009 and 2013. It’s also Ashland’s sixth sportsmanship recognition overall.
In addition to girls soccer, Ashland also claimed the award in summer baseball in 2005, boys soccer in 2013 and gymnastics in 2016.
Members of the team extended well-wishes to Catholic Memorial after their 5-0 loss to the Crusaders in the Division 3 semifinals.
The schools and communities receiving honorable mention included Neenah St. Mary and Madison Edgewood.
Eau Claire Memorial earned the sportsmanship honor in boys team tennis for the second time, with the first coming in 2014. It is also the 11th time the school and community have received the sportsmanship honor overall. The Old Abes were selected for the honor in boys hockey, including in 1992, 2000, 2016 and 2017; girls tennis in 1998, 2004 and 2011; girls soccer in 2005; and boys basketball in 1970.
Mishicot demonstrated positive and respectful enthusiasm in its two games at the state softball tournament en route to a runner-up finish in Division 4.
It’s the first time the Indians have been chosen as the recipient of the award in any sport.
They notched a 5-1 win over Stevens Point Pacelli in the semifinals and fell 13-4 to Horicon in the championship.
Honorable mention for the award went to Belmont, Blair-Taylor, Campbellsport, Chippewa Falls, Ellsworth, Gilman, Kenosha Bradford, Prescott, Pulaski, Seymour, Southern Door, Thorp, Plainfield Tri-County and Waukesha North.
The award was presented to one school and community in each of the state team tournaments.
According to the release, the award winners were determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration was given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to make sure support for their teams was positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship were upheld.
Award winners receive a plaque and banner in recognition of the honor. Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition.