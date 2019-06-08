The Waunakee girls soccer team held on late for a 3-2 victory over Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final Saturday at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales.
Waunakee (18-2-2), ranked second in the final state coaches’ poll, earned its third state berth overall and first since winning the state championship in 2014.
The victory gave the Warriors a berth in a Division 1 semifinal on Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park. Waunakee will play at either 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. against Bay Port, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels or Muskego.
Waunakee took a 3-1 lead late in the second half. Middleton (12-4-4) came back with a goal to draw within one.
DIVISION 2
Oregon 1,
Sauk Prairie 0
The second-ranked Panthers (15-0-1) earned their fifth consecutive Division 2 state semifinal berth, edging fifth-ranked Sauk Prairie (20-1-2) at McFarland.
Junior Brooklyn Kane scored on a header off a corner kick in the 62nd minute of play to deliver the game’s only goal for Oregon, last year’s state runner-up.
Oregon will play at 4:30 or 7 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal against Brookfield East, Marshfield or top-ranked Whitefish Bay.
While it’s the fifth state trip in as many years for Oregon, this is the first under coach Nelson Brownell, who took over for Julie Grutzner this season.
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood 1, Belleville/New Glarus 0
University of Wisconsin commit Maddie Cruz scored a goal with 1 minute, 13 seconds remaining before halftime for the host Crusaders, and Edgewood’s defense held the Sugar River Raiders to one shot and none on goal.
Cruz scored her goal on an assist from Hailey Rothwell. Both were honorable mention All-State players last year, when Edgewood advanced to the state semifinals. The Crusaders won state championships in 2009 and 2011, both in Division 2.
Rachel Heittola made six saves in goal for Belleville/New Glarus. Ellie Meriggioli did not have to make any saves for Edgewood.
The Crusaders will play at 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a state semifinal. Edgewood’s opponent will be Ashland, Green Bay Notre Dame or top-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial.