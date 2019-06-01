For more than 60 minutes of playing time on Saturday, the Madison West defense held and held against host Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 girls soccer sectional final.
But the Cardinals’ Danielle Martin finally broke the ice in the 68th minute, and Caitlynn Owens added another goal seven minutes later to give Middleton a 2-0 victory.
West (9-8-2) couldn’t break through to score against Middleton (11-3-4), which will play host to Sun Prairie at 7 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal.
Elise Kettleson made 12 saves for West.
Sun Prairie 2, Oconomowoc 1
The Cardinals (9-4-4) knocked out the visiting Raccoons to advance to the sectional.
Waunakee 4, Watertown 1
The second-ranked Warriors (16-2-2) got two goals in the first 20 minutes and the visiting Goslings (12-6-0) got one back before Waunakee scored twice in the second half. Sarah McLaughlin scored twice for Waunakee.
Waunakee will play host to Wales Kettle Moraine at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Division 2
Oregon 8, Fort Atkinson 0
In the Elkhorn sectional, juniors Brooklyn Kane and Ashley Hanson each scored two goals in a first-half flurry as the host Panthers (14-0-1), ranked No. 2 in the state Division 2 coaches’ poll, cruised past the Blackhawks (13-9-0).
DeForest 1, Burlington 1
Two overtime periods and five penalty kicks each weren’t enough to determine a winner. In extra penalty kicks, the host Norskies (9-5-4) used a 6-5 advantage to seal the victory. Leah Doucette delivered the game-deciding penalty kick. Cheyenne Hemauer sent DeForest into the first overtime period, scoring in the 66th minute, and goalkeeper Lynzy Schnell had seven saves.
Monona Grove 7, Milton 0
Freshman Emma Dyer and sophomore Emma Goke scored two goals apiece and the host Silver Eagles (11-6-2) fired off 22 shots to beat the Red Hawks (9-6-0). Ginny Attwood had 10 saves for Milton.
Sauk Prairie 3, Reedsburg 0
Riley Breunig assisted on all three goals to lead the Eagles (19-1-2) past the Beavers (9-9-2) at home. Ella Schad opened the scoring for Sauk Prairie in the 28th minute, and Kelsey Selden scored twice in the second half.
Division 3
Madison Edgewood 8, Lodi 1
In the Madison Edgewood sectional, the third-ranked Crusaders (15-2-2) got two goals and two assists from Hailey Rothwell to beat the visiting Blue Devils (8-7-5).
Mount Horeb 2, Evansville 0
The Vikings (12-4-2) scored two second-half goals, one from Maggie Conway in the 52nd minute and the other from Marri Thompson in the 63rd minute, to beat the Blue Devils (15-6-3).
Belleville/New Glarus 1, Platteville/Lancaster 0
The Sugar River Raiders, ranked eighth, held off the Hillmen to earn a sectional berth. Belleville/New Glarus will visit McFarland, which beat West Salem on Saturday, in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Division 4
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 3, Omro 0
In the Neenah St. Mary sectional, the Vanguards (8-4-4) beat Omro to advance to a 5 p.m. Thursday sectional semifinal at Neenah St. Mary.
Lake Mills 3, Ozaukee 1
In the West Allis Central sectional, Ava Stelter scored all three of her team’s goals, the last coming via a penalty kick in the 53rd minute, as the L-Cats (11-2-5) beat the visiting Warriors (5-11-4). Lake Mills will visit Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.