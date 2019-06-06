Thanks in large part to a stingy defense, the Middleton girls soccer team stands one victory away from its first WIAA state tournament appearance since 2013.
The Cardinals advanced to Saturday’s championship game of the Wales Kettle Moraine sectional with a 2-0 home victory over Big Eight Conference foe Sun Prairie (9-5-4) on Thursday night.
Tyler Wilson scored the first goal for Middleton (12-3-4) with 21 seconds left before halftime, on an assist from Emily Raisleger. The margin held at one goal until Kendall Roquet scored on an assist from Victoria Bunz in the 75th minute.
Middleton’s defense had a strong outing, as the potent Sun Prairie side was held to seven shots, and only three were on goal — all saved by Emelie Gehrke-Kallstormer. Jillian Buenger made seven saves for Sun Prairie.
Waunakee 2,
Wales Kettle Moraine 1
Sarah McLaughlin tied the score with a goal in the final minute of the first half, but it wasn’t until the 84th minute that the second-ranked Warriors (17-2-2) got the go-ahead goal from Lexis Savola and held on to beat the visiting Lasers (9-6-0).
Anne Dotzler assisted on both goals for Waunakee, which will meet Middleton at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Oregon 5, DeForest 2
In the Division 2 Elkhorn sectional, the second-ranked Panthers (15-0-1), last year’s state runners-up, went on a four-goal spree in the second half to hold off the visiting Norskies (9-6-4).
Brooklyn Kane scored a pair of second-half goals, both on assists from Emma Halverson, to help Oregon take control.
Sauk Prairie 7, Monona Grove 4
The fifth-ranked Eagles (20-1-2) advanced to a sectional final showdown against the Panthers with a high-scoring victory over the Silver Eagles (11-7-2) at home.
Fishnick scored two second-half goals and assisted on another for Sauk Prairie. Emma Dyer scored two first-half goals for Monona Grove.
Madison Edgewood 4,
Mount Horeb 0
In the Division 3 Madison Edgewood sectional, the Crusaders (16-2-2) dominated at home as sophomore Hailey Rothwell scored two goals and seniors Jordy Rothwell and Maddie Cruz each tallied a goal and an assist.
Belleville/New Glarus 0,
McFarland 0 (4-3 pk)
The visiting Sugar River Raiders (18-2-5), ranked eighth, converted their last penalty kick to win a shootout 4-3 after playing to a scoreless tie against the sixth-ranked Spartans (18-0-3).
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1,
Lake Mills 0
In the Division 4 West Allis Central sectional, Maya Bell scored in the 83rd minute to give the host Chargers (13-11-0) a victory over the L-Cats (11-3-5). Ashley Buth made 12 saves for Lake Mills.