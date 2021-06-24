WIAA Division 1 state girls soccer: Penalty kick sends top-ranked DSHA past second-ranked Hudson

MILWAUKEE — A penalty kick by Ahnna Faust in the 70th minute made the difference Thursday night as the top-seeded Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels girls soccer team beat second-seeded Holmen, 2-1, in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park.

The penalty kick came after a foul against Hudson inside the penalty box, breaking a 1-1 halftime tie between the Dashers (17-1-1), ranked first in the Division 1 state coaches’ poll, and the Raiders (16-1), ranked second.

DSHA took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when Sofia Miranda won a ball in the box and sent it into the net unassisted. Hudson tied it on a goal from Carson Spencer, who finished a through ball from Stella Duffee at the far post in the 40th minute.

It was Divine Savior Holy Angels’ fifth WIAA state title and 14th consecutive victory.

DSHA goalkeepers Daisy Johnson and Kate Nonn combined for 10 saves. Hudson got eight saves from Abby Carlson.