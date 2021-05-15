WIAA D2 state boys soccer: McFarland reaches the pinnacle with program's first-ever championship

“I mean, we had six different players score,” Ogorzalek said. “Just huge contributions from everyone, and not just starters. Guys came off the bench and did great things. Karan Tara came off the bench and played out of his mind.”

The Spartans needed it all because of injuries suffered in the semifinal win over Fort Atkinson. Ogorzalek had to make several changes to his lineup before the final.

One move that worked involved Bell, who looped in a long shot to the far post off a pass from Sampson at the 5:04 mark to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

Then, midway through the first half, Nichols drew extra attention on an attack and flicked a perfect pass to Blair, who hammered home a header at the 29:39 mark.

McFarland, frequently on its heels early because of an aggressive Notre Dame attack, delivered a dagger in the final seconds of the first half. Nichols got the ball on a counter and looped the ball towards the Tritons net. The Notre Dame keeper couldn’t control the bouncing shot, and Turner slid behind him and poked it into the wide-open net at the 43:44 mark for a 3-0 lead.

McFarland got second-half insurance goals from Kyle Connor (first of the season), Nichols and Ben Hoang as the reality of the Spartans' breakthrough moment began to sink in.