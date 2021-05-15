WIAA D2 state boys soccer: McFarland reaches the pinnacle with program's first-ever championship

FOND DU LAC — This third consecutive trip was indeed the charm for a surprisingly deep McFarland boys soccer team on Saturday evening.
Fueled by three first-half goals, from sophomores Keegan Bell and Bubba Blair and junior Riley Turner, the Spartans finally were able to dismiss the disappointments of two consecutive WIAA state championship-game losses.
After sending home three more goals during a second half that more resembled a coronation, McFarland celebrated a 6-1 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame Saturday night and claimed the Division 2 alternative spring state title at Marian University.
The day — which started with a 3-0 semifinal win over Fort Atkinson — was a revelation for Blair and the rest of the Spartans.
“I have no words for this,” Blair said. “I’m on the edge of tears. This is all we’ve ever wanted. It’s been a goal since we found out we had a season.”
With the wins, the Spartans finished off an unbeaten 13-0-1 and claimed the program's first state title. The Tritons, who earned their chance with an overtime semifinal win over Shorewood, finished 14-4-2.
McFarland coach Brett Ogorzalek said it was heartening to see his team, so well-known for all-state attackers Jake Sampson and Zach Nichols, get major contributions from other players. They exemplified the concept Sampson had mentioned earlier in the day: “Playing for each other.”
“I mean, we had six different players score,” Ogorzalek said. “Just huge contributions from everyone, and not just starters. Guys came off the bench and did great things. Karan Tara came off the bench and played out of his mind.”
The Spartans needed it all because of injuries suffered in the semifinal win over Fort Atkinson. Ogorzalek had to make several changes to his lineup before the final.
One move that worked involved Bell, who looped in a long shot to the far post off a pass from Sampson at the 5:04 mark to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.
Then, midway through the first half, Nichols drew extra attention on an attack and flicked a perfect pass to Blair, who hammered home a header at the 29:39 mark.
McFarland, frequently on its heels early because of an aggressive Notre Dame attack, delivered a dagger in the final seconds of the first half. Nichols got the ball on a counter and looped the ball towards the Tritons net. The Notre Dame keeper couldn’t control the bouncing shot, and Turner slid behind him and poked it into the wide-open net at the 43:44 mark for a 3-0 lead.
McFarland got second-half insurance goals from Kyle Connor (first of the season), Nichols and Ben Hoang as the reality of the Spartans' breakthrough moment began to sink in.
“This is unbelievable,” said Nichols. “To do this for the first time is so special. I’m just speechless. Everyone stepped up today.”