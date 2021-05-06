WIAA boys soccer: Waunakee survives a shootout to knock off Middleton in a regional final

It took a perfect performance in a penalty-kicks shootout to lift the undefeated Waunakee boys soccer team past visiting Middleton in a WIAA regional final Thursday night.
Waunakee won the shootout 5-4 after the teams played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and two overtime periods.
For Waunakee (9-0-2), goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann made the winning play, stopping Middleton’s fourth attempt of the shootout. After that, junior defenseman Decker Storch scored the clinching penalty kick.
The Warriors nearly lost in regulation, but a goal in the 85th minute by senior Nathan Dresen, assisted by senior Dima Govorukha, evened things with the Cardinals (4-4-3). Junior Alex Hoopes scored first for Waunakee, in the eighth minute.
Senior Ezra Joseph scored both of Middleton’s goals, first in the 25th minute and then in the 64th minute with an assist by junior Chris Vanden Boom.
Middleton will meet Verona in a semifinal of the Baraboo sectional on Saturday, with the winner playing either Madison West or Oregon later Saturday for a trip to the state semifinals.
Verona 6,
Madison Memorial 0
Jonathan Gamez scored four goals as the host Wildcats (5-0-2) defeated the Spartans (1-3-0).
Jack Heilman and Connor Gage also scored for the Wildcats.
Madison West 5,
Monona Grove 0
The Regents (3-0-0) advanced with a shutout of the Silver Eagles (9-2-2). Senior forward Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo scored two first-half goals and completed his hat trick early in the second half. Senior midfielder Fletcher McGrath scored two goals and added an assist, and sophomore midfielder Benjamin Minikel-Lacocque had three assists. Senior goalkeeper Johannes Berghahn had to make only two saves for a shutout.
Beloit Memorial 11, Janesville Parker 1
A seven-goal first half propelled the Purple Knights (6-5-3) past the Vikings. Sophomore midfielder/defender Baylor Denu scored four goals and assisted on two other, and senior midfielder Johnny Leon scored three goals and assisted on two others. Beloit racked up 37 shots, 24 of them on goal.
McFarland 5, Stoughton 0
In Division 2, the host Spartans (9-0-1) shut out the Vikings (4-7-0), scoring five goals in the first half. Zach Nicholes started the game off with a goal within the first two minutes of play. Mason Brown scored two back-to-back goals with assists from Bubba Blair and Nicholes. Blair and Ben Hoang each scored once. Senior goaltender Steven Benoy had seven saves for Stoughton.
Belleville/New Glarus 2, Evansville 0
The Sugar River Raiders (9-1-1) shut out the Blue Devils (7-2-3) to advance to a sectional semifinal on Saturday against McFarland at DeForest.DeForest 4, Lodi 1
A three-goal first half powered the Norskies (8-1-1) past the Blue Devils (3-7-1). Junior forward Blake Olson scored in each half for DeForest, and senior Nick Anderson had a goal and an assist. Senior Brady Ziegler scored for Lodi.
Mount Horeb 2,
Wis. Heights/Barneveld 0
The visiting Vikings (6-4-1) scored two goals in the second half to defeat the Vanguards (7-2-1). Sophomore Nate Thompson scored the first goal for Mount Horeb.
Fort Atkinson 7, Whitewater 1
In the Lomira sectional, the Blackhawks (5-5-2) beat the Whippets (3-9-0) as Caleb Strayer scored two goals, Alexander Tello tallied a goal and two assists and Landon Zorn added a goal and an assist.