WIAA boys soccer: Waunakee survives a shootout to knock off Middleton in a regional final
WIAA BOYS SOCCER

WIAA boys soccer: Waunakee survives a shootout to knock off Middleton in a regional final

It took a perfect performance in a penalty-kicks shootout to lift the undefeated Waunakee boys soccer team past visiting Middleton in a WIAA regional final Thursday night.

Waunakee won the shootout 5-4 after the teams played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and two overtime periods.

For Waunakee (9-0-2), goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann made the winning play, stopping Middleton’s fourth attempt of the shootout. After that, junior defenseman Decker Storch scored the clinching penalty kick.

The Warriors nearly lost in regulation, but a goal in the 85th minute by senior Nathan Dresen, assisted by senior Dima Govorukha, evened things with the Cardinals (4-4-3). Junior Alex Hoopes scored first for Waunakee, in the eighth minute.

Senior Ezra Joseph scored both of Middleton’s goals, first in the 25th minute and then in the 64th minute with an assist by junior Chris Vanden Boom.

Middleton will meet Verona in a semifinal of the Baraboo sectional on Saturday, with the winner playing either Madison West or Oregon later Saturday for a trip to the state semifinals.

Verona 6,

Madison Memorial 0

Jonathan Gamez scored four goals as the host Wildcats (5-0-2) defeated the Spartans (1-3-0).

Jack Heilman and Connor Gage also scored for the Wildcats.

Madison West 5,

Monona Grove 0

The Regents (3-0-0) advanced with a shutout of the Silver Eagles (9-2-2). Senior forward Khedive Miguel Konde Gwo scored two first-half goals and completed his hat trick early in the second half. Senior midfielder Fletcher McGrath scored two goals and added an assist, and sophomore midfielder Benjamin Minikel-Lacocque had three assists. Senior goalkeeper Johannes Berghahn had to make only two saves for a shutout.

Beloit Memorial 11, Janesville Parker 1

A seven-goal first half propelled the Purple Knights (6-5-3) past the Vikings. Sophomore midfielder/defender Baylor Denu scored four goals and assisted on two other, and senior midfielder Johnny Leon scored three goals and assisted on two others. Beloit racked up 37 shots, 24 of them on goal.

McFarland 5, Stoughton 0

In Division 2, the host Spartans (9-0-1) shut out the Vikings (4-7-0), scoring five goals in the first half. Zach Nicholes started the game off with a goal within the first two minutes of play. Mason Brown scored two back-to-back goals with assists from Bubba Blair and Nicholes. Blair and Ben Hoang each scored once. Senior goaltender Steven Benoy had seven saves for Stoughton.

Belleville/New Glarus 2, Evansville 0

The Sugar River Raiders (9-1-1) shut out the Blue Devils (7-2-3) to advance to a sectional semifinal on Saturday against McFarland at DeForest.DeForest 4, Lodi 1

A three-goal first half powered the Norskies (8-1-1) past the Blue Devils (3-7-1). Junior forward Blake Olson scored in each half for DeForest, and senior Nick Anderson had a goal and an assist. Senior Brady Ziegler scored for Lodi.

Mount Horeb 2,

Wis. Heights/Barneveld 0

The visiting Vikings (6-4-1) scored two goals in the second half to defeat the Vanguards (7-2-1). Sophomore Nate Thompson scored the first goal for Mount Horeb.

Fort Atkinson 7, Whitewater 1

In the Lomira sectional, the Blackhawks (5-5-2) beat the Whippets (3-9-0) as Caleb Strayer scored two goals, Alexander Tello tallied a goal and two assists and Landon Zorn added a goal and an assist.

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS SOCCER

Thursday’s scores, summaries

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 1

Baraboo sectional

OREGON 2, SUN PRAIRIE 2

(Oregon wins on penalty kicks, 4-3)

Oregon*1*1*0*0* —*2

Sun Prairie*1*1*0*0* —*2

First half — SP: Anhalt, 11:15: Or: Brognano, 13:00;

Second half — SP: Stevens (Trilling), 55:04; Or: Malcook, 56:05,

Penalty kicks — Or (Brognano, Malcook, Mitchell, Elert scored); SP (Scherer, Stevens, Trilling scored).

Saves: Or (LoBreglio) 8; SP (Scherer) 8.

MADISON WEST 5, MONONA GROVE 0

Monona Grove*0*0* —*0

Madison West*3*2* —*5

First half — McGrath (Minikel-Lacocque), 3:45; Konde Gwo (McGrath, Hora), 4:24; Konde Gwo (Minikel-Lacocque), 24:48.

Second half — Konde Gwo (Minikel-Lacocque), 46:13; McGrath (Kennedy), 49:13.

Saves: MG (Nath) 6; MW (Berghan) 2. At Madison Area Technical College.

WAUNAKEE 2, MIDDLETON 2

(Waunakee wins on penalty kicks, 5-4)

Middleton*1*1*0*0* —*2

Waunakee*1*1*0*0* —*2

First half — W: Hoopes (Lee), 7:05; M: Joseph, 24:29.

Second half — M: Joseph (Vanden Boom), 63:36; W: Dresen (Govorukha), 84:21.

Saves: M (Meyers) 6; W (Fuhremann) 7.

VERONA 6, MADISON MEMORIAL 0

Madison Memorial*0*0* —*0

Verona*3*3* —*6

First half — V: Gamez (Bruce), 2:24; Heilmab (Ballen), 29:31; Gamez, 29:10.

Second half — V: Gamez, 45:18; Jonathan Gamez, (Lynch), 54:02; Gage, 85:09.

Beloit Memorial sectional

BELOIT MEMORIAL 11, JANESVILLE PARKER 1

Janesville Parker*1*0* —*1

Beloit Memorial*7*4* —*11

First half — JP: Goal,0:33 ; BM: Denu (Leon), 11:21; Munoz, 20:54; Leon (Denu), 30:11; Denu, 32:41; Moore (Munoz) 33:33; Leon 38:45; Sala (Leon) 44:49.

Second half — BM: Denu (Munoz), 48:23; Leon (Denu), 60:12; Denu 70:48; Munoz, 84:39.

Saves: JP (Warda) 13; BM (Melendrez) 2.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 2, MILTON 1

Milton*1*0*—*1

Janesville Craig*1*1*—*2

First half — JC: Pacheco, 25:00. Second half — M: Riley. JC: Alvarez-Jacobs (Chase Currie). 75:00.

Saves: JC (Kelly) 5.

Racine Case 5, Greenfield 1

Racine Horlick 6, West Allis Hale 0

DIVISION 2

DeForest sectional

McFARLAND 5, STOUGHTON 0

Stoughton*0*0* —*0

McFarland*5*0* —*5

First half — M: Nicholes (Blair), 1:30; Brown (Blair), 10:45; Brown (Nicholes), 19:19; Hoang (Sampson), 25:52; Blair (Sampson), 38:20.

Saves: S (Benoy) 7; M (Brendemuehl) 3.

Belleville/New Glarus 2, Evansville 0

DeFOREST 4, LODI 1

Lodi*0*1* —*1

DeForest*3*1* —*4

First half — D: Chambers (Tristan), 2:08; D: Olson (Roesel), 8:16; D: Anderson, 26:48.

Second half — D: Olson (Anderson), 48:59; L: Ziegler, 74:00.

Saves: L (Richter, Annen) 9; D (McCloskey 4, Kennedy 1) 5.

MOUNT HOREB 2, WIS. HEIGHTS/BARN. 0

Wis. Heights/Barneveld*0*0* —*0

Mount Horeb*0*2* —*2

Second half — MH: Thompson (P. Cullen), 48:00; MH: Own goal 55:00.

Saves: WHB (Dimpf) 5; MHB (Aiken) 1.

Lomira sectional

FORT ATKINSON 7, WHITEWATER 1

Whitewater*0*1* —*1

Fort Atkinson*2*5* —*7

First half —FA: Keelty (Tello), 3:10; Cal. Strayer (Buchta), 28:00.

Second half — FA: Zorn, 45:55; Cas. Strayer (Tello), 50:50; Cal. Strayer (Zorn), 56:59; Tello, 64:01; Calloway (Dommershausen), 67:15; W: Chan, 77:27.

Saves: W (Mortimer) 2; FA (Davis) 1.

Campbellsport 2, Columbus/Poynette 2 (Campbellsport wins on penalty kicks, 5-4)

Saturday’s area schedule

WIAA SECTIONALS

DIVISION 1

Baraboo sectional

Semifinals: Verona vs. Waunakee; Oregon vs. Madison West

Final: Semifinal winners meet

Beloit Memorial sectional

Semifinals: Beloit Memorial vs. Janesville Craig; Racine Case vs. Racine Horlick

Final: Semifinal winners meet

DIVISION 2

DeForest sectional

Semifinals: DeForest vs. Mount Horeb; McFarland vs. Belleville/New Glarus

Final: Semifinal winners meet

Lomira sectional

Semifinals: Waupun or Lomira vs. Campbellsport; Fort Atkinson vs. Jefferson

Final: Semifinal winners meet

