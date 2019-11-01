Sam Lynch and Sam Abreu each had a goal and an assist as the Verona boys soccer team defeated Middleton 5-3 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Friday at Reddan Soccer Park.
The victory puts the state third-ranked Wildcats (18-1-2) one victory away from a berth in next week’s state semifinals. Verona will meet Madison West (12-4-2) in a 7 p.m. sectional final at Madison Area Technical College’s Goodman Pitch.
Gannon Simonett and Lynch scored goals to give Verona a 2-0 lead in the 29th minute. Middleton’s Ben Tutewohl knocked in a rebound of his own attempt to make it 2-1 at halftime, but Johnathan Gamez scored in the 52nd minute and Sam Abreu made a penalty kick for a 4-1 lead in the 55th minute.
Cain Carlson and Peter Tuttle scored late goals for Middleton, and Tavion McNuckle scored for Verona.
Nate Hanson had seven saves for Verona.
Madison West 2, Madison East 1
The fourth-ranked Regents (12-4-2) knocked out the sixth-ranked Purgolders (10-6-2) at Goodman Pitch, getting a late tiebreaking goal from Khedive Miguel. Jackson Stair gave West its first goal on a penalty kick in the 39th minute.
Oregon 2, Monona Grove 0
In a Division 2 sectional semifinal, Junior Ben Statz scored off a penalty kick in the 25th minute and senior captain Collin Bjerke sealed the victory off an assist from junior Pat Brognano in the 78th minute as the eighth-ranked Panthers beat the visiting Silver Eagles.
The Panthers will play host to Oregon in a sectional final at 1 p.m. today, the fifth time in the past seven years that Oregon and Elkhorn have met in sectional play.
McFarland 7,
Platteville/Lancaster 1
In a Division 3 sectional semifinal, Vince Seils scored two goals and had an assist in the first 29 minutes of play as the top-ranked Spartans (14-2-4) used 43 shots to defeat the Hillmen (11-1-1). Ethan Nichols also had two assists and scored a goal for the winners. Michael Fields recorded 19 saves for Platteville.
Mount Horeb 4, Delavan-Darien 1
The Vikings, ranked sixth in Division 3, knocked off the second-ranked Comets.
Elkhorn 2, Sauk Prairie 0
Luke Schoeneberg’s goal in the 75th minute broke a scoreless tie and the Elks, ranked second in the state, went on to shut out the seventh-ranked Eagles.