Seniors Kyle Hagerman and Samuel Kopotic each had a goal and an assist Saturday afternoon to lead the Sun Prairie boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over host Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
Sun Prairie took a 2-0 halftime lead.
Goalkeeper Tanner Scherer had seven saves for fifth-seeded Sun Prairie. Andrew Lund scored in the 57th minute for fourth-seeded Middleton’s lone goal.
Verona 2, Oconomowoc 0
The Wildcats earned a shutout victory at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona and will be back at Reddan on Thursday for a sectional semifinal against Sun Prairie.
Madison West 2,
Madison East 1 (SO)
The Regents won a penalty-kicks shootout 3-2 to beat the Purgolders and advance to a Thursday sectional semifinal at Wales Kettle Moraine.
Wales Kettle Moraine 2,
Madison Memorial 1
Memorial's Cole Bell tied the match with a goal at the 24-minute mark, but the Lasers got the game-winner in the second half to eliminate the visiting Spartans.
Division 2
Oregon 3, Milton 0
Collin Bjerke scored a goal and had an assist to lead top-seeded Panthers to a home victory against the eighth-seeded Red Hawks.
Madison Conduah and Colin McCombs also scored for Oregon, which will host Monona Grove on Thursday in a sectional semifinal.
Monona Grove 6, DeForest 0
The fourth-seeded Silver Eagles pulled away against the visiting Norskies.
Waunakee 1, Sauk Prairie 0
The Warriors defeated the visiting Eagles with a goal in the 31st minute by Brennan Miller.
Sullivan Schwitters had five saves. Sauk Prairie’s Riley Jelinek also had five saves. Waunakee will play in a sectional semifinal at Elkhorn on Thursday.
Elkhorn 6, Stoughton 0
The Elks, seeded second in the regional, eliminated the visiting Spartans with a shutout.
Division 3
McFarland 6, La Crosse Logan 1
Caleb Blair scored two goals as the top-seeded Spartans rolled over the Rangers.
Ethan Nichols added a goal and an assist for the Spartans, who host Belleville/New Glarus on Thursday.
Belleville/New Glarus 3,
Platteville/Lancaster 0
Jack Gentilli had a goal and an assist for the Raiders in their victory at home over the Hillmen.
Justin Knoebl and Breckin Faber scored in the first half.
Madison Edgewood 1, Evansville 0
Nick Meriggioli scored the game’s only goal in the 85th minute as the Crusaders edged the Blue Devils.
Sean O’Connor registered five saves for the Crusaders, who host Mount Horeb on Thursday.
Mount Horeb 3, Jefferson 0
Junior Gabriel Guenther finished with a goal and an assist to lead the host Vikings past the Eagles.
Tyler Banfield and Caleb Guenther also netted goals for Mount Horeb.
Division 4
Watertown Luther Prep 10,
Central Wisconsin Christian 0
Alex Lawrence and Owen Ernest both scored two goals and had one assist as the host Phoenix shut out the Crusaders.
Aidan Hill added a goal and an assist for Luther Prep, which hosts Beaver Dam Wayland on Thursday.
Lake Country Lutheran 2,
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 0
The host Chargers eliminated the Zephyrs.