WIAA boys soccer state tournament: 3 things to know

The 40th annual WIAA boys soccer tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
The tournament includes four divisions. The first Division 1 semifinal begins the competition at 11 a.m. Thursday. Division 1 and Division 4 play semifinals on Thursday. Division 3 and Division 2 play semifinals Friday. Finals in all four divisions are Saturday.
The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for digital and cashless tickets. Admission is $11 plus online fees for adults and students. All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device. Tickets are available at the WIAA website: https://www.wiaa.org/Tickets. There usually is a fee for parking at the site.
The WIAA also addressed COVID-19 in its tournament release: “Fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in areas of high likelihood of transmission. In addition, masks are strongly encouraged for individuals not fully vaccinated.”
There were two state tournaments in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are three things to know.
Verona earns D1 second seed
Verona (18-1-1), the Big Eight Conference champion, earned the second seed and will face third-seeded Hudson (16-2-2), the Big Rivers Conference champion, in a Division 1 semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Wildcats have a potent offense, led by sophomore forward Connor Gage (17 goals, 13 assists), senior midfielder Max Lynch (19 goals, five assists), senior forward Noah Hook (18 goals, six assists) and junior forward Alex Klimm (11 goals, 11 assists).
Verona, coached by Big Eight coach of the year Dave Perkins, was 3-1-1 after tying Madison West and has won all its games since. Verona shut out Hartland Arrowhead 2-0 in the sectional final. Verona won the Division 1 title in 2019 in its first state trip.
Junior midfielder Darren Chukel (11 goals, 11 assists) and senior forward Noah Bekemeyer (12 goals, four assists) lead Hudson’s attack.
Top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette (21-1-1) meets fourth-seeded De Pere (11-7-3) in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. Thursday. Marquette, the leader in overall championships with 15, won the Division 1 title for the sixth time in the past seven seasons in fall 2020.
The Division 1 final is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
Oregon top seed in D2
Top-seeded Oregon (20-0-3) will meet fourth-seeded River Falls (13-5-2) in a Division 2 semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Oregon, coached by Chris Mitchell, returns to state for the 10th time, and for the most recent time since claiming the Division 2 title in 2018, which was its third championship.
Oregon, which won the Badger West Conference, advanced to state with a 4-3 shootout victory over Elkhorn after the match ended 2-2. Oregon’s attack is led by senior forward Alex Rodriguez (19 goals, 12 assists), junior forward Noah Malcook (18 goals, eight assists) and junior midfielder Mason Diercks (11 goals, three assists). Senior goalkeeper Casey Farrar has a 0.58 goals against average.
River Falls, which finished third in the Big Rivers, will make its second state appearance. Junior forward Zack Nye (12 goals, 10 assists) and senior midfielder Mile Longsdorf (13 goals, seven assists) lead the Wildcats’ offense.
The other semifinal will feature second-seeded Whitefish Bay (18-4-2) playing third-seeded Brookfield Central (12-3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Division 2 final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
McFarland third-seeded in D3
McFarland came on strong at season’s end after senior striker Zach Nichols returned from a hamstring injury.
Third-seeded McFarland (11-6-3) will face second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (19-3-3) in a Division 3 semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday. McFarland defeated Notre Dame 6-1 for the Division 2 championship during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.
McFarland, led by co-coaches Brett Ogorzalek and Aaron Ziegler, advanced to state with a 3-0 sectional final victory over Evansville. The Spartans have been to state four consecutive times, finishing second in 2018 and 2019 prior to winning the alternate fall title. Junior midfielder Bubba Blair (10 goals, eight assists) led McFarland’s offense. Nichols, an NCAA Division I Missouri-Kansas City commit, had eight goals and seven assists in 12 games.
Junior midfielder/forward Emmett Lawton had 28 goals and 10 assists for the Tritons.
Top-seeded Shorewood (19-1-3) plays fourth-seeded Rice Lake (17-6-2) in the first Division 3 semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Division 3 championship is 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
In Division 4, top-seeded Oostburg (17-1-1) meets fourth-seeded Arcadia (15-3-2) in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by second-seeded Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran (15-2-2) playing Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton (12-1-1) at 7 p.m.
The Division 4 final is 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
— Jon Masson
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”