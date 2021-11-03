 Skip to main content
WIAA boys soccer state tournament: 3 things to know
WIAA STATE BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW

WIAA boys soccer state tournament: 3 things to know

The 40th annual WIAA boys soccer tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The tournament includes four divisions. The first Division 1 semifinal begins the competition at 11 a.m. Thursday. Division 1 and Division 4 play semifinals on Thursday. Division 3 and Division 2 play semifinals Friday. Finals in all four divisions are Saturday.

The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for digital and cashless tickets. Admission is $11 plus online fees for adults and students. All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device. Tickets are available at the WIAA website: https://www.wiaa.org/Tickets. There usually is a fee for parking at the site.

The WIAA also addressed COVID-19 in its tournament release: “Fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in areas of high likelihood of transmission. In addition, masks are strongly encouraged for individuals not fully vaccinated.”

There were two state tournaments in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are three things to know.

Verona earns D1 second seed

Verona (18-1-1), the Big Eight Conference champion, earned the second seed and will face third-seeded Hudson (16-2-2), the Big Rivers Conference champion, in a Division 1 semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Wildcats have a potent offense, led by sophomore forward Connor Gage (17 goals, 13 assists), senior midfielder Max Lynch (19 goals, five assists), senior forward Noah Hook (18 goals, six assists) and junior forward Alex Klimm (11 goals, 11 assists).

Verona, coached by Big Eight coach of the year Dave Perkins, was 3-1-1 after tying Madison West and has won all its games since. Verona shut out Hartland Arrowhead 2-0 in the sectional final. Verona won the Division 1 title in 2019 in its first state trip.

Junior midfielder Darren Chukel (11 goals, 11 assists) and senior forward Noah Bekemeyer (12 goals, four assists) lead Hudson’s attack.

Top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette (21-1-1) meets fourth-seeded De Pere (11-7-3) in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. Thursday. Marquette, the leader in overall championships with 15, won the Division 1 title for the sixth time in the past seven seasons in fall 2020.

Xavier Stein fuels Madison West rally that secures tie with Verona

The Division 1 final is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Oregon top seed in D2

Top-seeded Oregon (20-0-3) will meet fourth-seeded River Falls (13-5-2) in a Division 2 semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Oregon, coached by Chris Mitchell, returns to state for the 10th time, and for the most recent time since claiming the Division 2 title in 2018, which was its third championship.

Oregon, which won the Badger West Conference, advanced to state with a 4-3 shootout victory over Elkhorn after the match ended 2-2. Oregon’s attack is led by senior forward Alex Rodriguez (19 goals, 12 assists), junior forward Noah Malcook (18 goals, eight assists) and junior midfielder Mason Diercks (11 goals, three assists). Senior goalkeeper Casey Farrar has a 0.58 goals against average.

River Falls, which finished third in the Big Rivers, will make its second state appearance. Junior forward Zack Nye (12 goals, 10 assists) and senior midfielder Mile Longsdorf (13 goals, seven assists) lead the Wildcats’ offense.

The other semifinal will feature second-seeded Whitefish Bay (18-4-2) playing third-seeded Brookfield Central (12-3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Division 2 final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

McFarland third-seeded in D3

McFarland came on strong at season’s end after senior striker Zach Nichols returned from a hamstring injury.

Third-seeded McFarland (11-6-3) will face second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (19-3-3) in a Division 3 semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday. McFarland defeated Notre Dame 6-1 for the Division 2 championship during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.

McFarland, led by co-coaches Brett Ogorzalek and Aaron Ziegler, advanced to state with a 3-0 sectional final victory over Evansville. The Spartans have been to state four consecutive times, finishing second in 2018 and 2019 prior to winning the alternate fall title. Junior midfielder Bubba Blair (10 goals, eight assists) led McFarland’s offense. Nichols, an NCAA Division I Missouri-Kansas City commit, had eight goals and seven assists in 12 games.

Junior midfielder/forward Emmett Lawton had 28 goals and 10 assists for the Tritons.

Top-seeded Shorewood (19-1-3) plays fourth-seeded Rice Lake (17-6-2) in the first Division 3 semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday.

The Division 3 championship is 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

In Division 4, top-seeded Oostburg (17-1-1) meets fourth-seeded Arcadia (15-3-2) in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by second-seeded Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran (15-2-2) playing Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton (12-1-1) at 7 p.m.

The Division 4 final is 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

— Jon Masson

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

