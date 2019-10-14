Verona, Elkhorn, McFarland and Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian have been awarded top seedings in their sectionals for the WIAA boys soccer tournament, which opens with regional semifinal and quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Verona, ranked third in the state, drew the top seeding in the Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional and will open against Janesville Parker at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona. Madison West, Madison East, Oconomowoc and Middleton earned the No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and no. 5 seedings, and each will open at home on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
In Division 2, top-ranked Elkhorn drew the No. 1 seeding in its own Elkhorn sectional, with defending state champion Oregon earning the No. 2 seeding, followed by Monona Grove, Sauk Prairie and Baraboo.
In Divisions 3 and 4, higher-seeded teams earn a bye from the regional quarterfinal round, set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, but all surviving teams will be in action for regional semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 24. McFarland, ranked No. 1 in the state, will play host to either Edgerton or Adams-Friendship.
The Spartans were followed in the seedings by No. 2 Delavan-Darien, No. 3 Mount Horeb, No. 4 Platteville/Lancaster and No. 5 Evansville.
Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian drew the top seeding in the Madison Country Day sectional, followed by No. 2 Lake Mills, No. 3 Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld and No. 4 Lodi. Each of those teams begins play with sectional semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Regional finals in all divisions are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by sectional semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 31, and sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 2. The state tournament will be held at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 7-9.
BOYS SOCCER
WIAA TOURNAMENT
AREA PAIRINGS
(Seedings in parentheses)
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, Oct. 22
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie sectional
(16) Janesville Parker vs. (1) Verona at Reddan Soccer Park, Verona, 7 p.m.
(9) Sun Prairie vs. (8) Madison Memorial at Goodman Complex, Madison Area Technical College, 4 p.m.
(12) Madison La Follette vs. (5) Middleton at Firefighter’s Park, Middleton, 7 p.m.
(13) Lake Geneva Badger at (4) Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.
(14) Janesville Craig vs. (3) Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
(11) Mukwonago at (6) Wales Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.
(10) Beloit Memorial at (6) Wales Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.
(15) Watertown vs. (2) Madison West at Goodman Complex, Madison Area Technical College, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Regional semifinals
Oshkosh North sectional
(9) Beaver Dam at (8) Kaukauna, 7 p.m.
Elkhorn sectional
(16) Wilmot at (1) Elkhorn
(9) Milton at (8) Stoughton
(12) Portage/Poynette at (5) Baraboo
(13) Westosha Central at (4) Sauk Prairie
(14) Burlington at (3) Monona Grove
(11) Fort Atkinson at (6) Union Grove
(10) East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle at (7) DeForest
(15) Reedsburg at (2) Oregon
DIVISION 3
Regional quarterfinals
Madison Edgewood sectional
(17) Adams-Friendship at (16) Edgerton, 7 p.m.
(18) Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at (15) Mauston, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Regional quarterfinals
Madison Country Day sectional
(17) Delafield St. John’s NW at Lakeside Lutheran, 4 p.m.
(19) Dodgeland/Hustisford at (14) Prairie du Chien, 4 p.m.
(18) Madison Country Day co-op at (15) Campbellsport, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
DIVISION 3
Regional semifinals
Madison Edgewood sectional
Adams-Friendship or Edgerton at (1) McFarland, 7 p.m.
(9) Cambridge/Deerfield at (8) Belleville/New Glarus, 7 p.m.
(12) La Crosse Logan at (5) Evansville, 7 p.m.
(13) Dodgeville/Mineral Point vs. (4) Platteville/Lancaster at Platteville High School, 4 p.m.
(14) Monroe at (3) Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.
(11) Whitewater at (6) Jefferson, 4 p.m.
(10) West Salem at (7) Madison Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Mauston or Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro vs. (2) Delavan-Darien at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Regional semifinals
Madison Country Day sectional
Delafield St. John’s NW or Lakeside Lutheran at (1) Waupun Central Wis. Chrisitan
(9) Beaver Dam Wayland at (8) Hartland University Lake/Trinity, 4 p.m.
(12) River Valley at (5) Lake Country Lutheran, 4 p.m.
(13) Lomira at (4) Lodi, 6:45 p.m.
Dodgeland/Hustisford or Prairie du Chien at (3) Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld
(11) Richland Center vs. (6) Watertown Luther Prep at Beaver Dam Wayland, 4 p.m.
(10) Mayville at (7) Columbus, 4 p.m.
Campbellsport or Madison Country Day co-op at (2) Lake Mills
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Regional finals
Pairings, sites, times TBA
THURSDAY, Oct. 31
Sectional semifinals
Pairings, sites, times TBA
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
Sectional finals
Division 1
At Sun Prairie, 4 p.m.
Division 2
At Titan Stadium, Oshkosh, 6 p.m.
At Elkhorn, 1 p.m.
Division 3
At Madison Edgewood, time TBA
Division 4
At Goodman Complex, Madison Area Technical College, 1 p.m.