WIAA boys soccer pairings: Verona, Sun Prairie, Beloit Memorial earn top seedings in Division 1 brackets

The Verona boys soccer team, which earned its first WIAA Division 1 state championship in its first state tournament appearance in the fall of 2019, has earned the No. 1 seeding in its half of its Division 1 sectional.

The WIAA released its tournament pairings on Wednesday night, including regional seedings, pairings and sites, and state tournament times and sites.

If the Wildcats earn a return trip to state, they’ll have to win three games next week. Verona, one of 39 teams in the Division 1 bracket for the alternate spring season, drew a first-round bye and won’t have to play a regional semifinal on Tuesday. Regional finals are on Thursday, May 6, and the Wildcats will play host to either La Crosse Central or Madison Memorial.

That winner advances to a four-team sectional on Saturday, May 8, with semifinals and the final played on the same day.

The Division 1 state tournament will be played Saturday, May 15, at Kewaskum High School, with semifinals and finals on the same day.

In the other half of Verona’s sectional, Sun Prairie earned the No. 1 seeding and will take on either Oregon or Madison in a regional final on Thursday, May 6. The No. 2 seedings in the sectional went to Waunakee and Madison West. Sun Prairie made its only state trip in 2018.