WIAA boys soccer pairings: Verona, Sun Prairie, Beloit Memorial earn top seedings in Division 1 brackets
WIAA boys soccer photo: Verona's Stanley Maradiaga

Verona's Stanley Maradiaga (18) works past Green Bay Notre Dame's Eric Sladky (4), as Verona tops Green Bay Notre Dame 4-0 on Saturday, 8/31/19, in boys high school soccer at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

The Verona boys soccer team, which earned its first WIAA Division 1 state championship in its first state tournament appearance in the fall of 2019, has earned the No. 1 seeding in its half of its Division 1 sectional.

The WIAA released its tournament pairings on Wednesday night, including regional seedings, pairings and sites, and state tournament times and sites.

If the Wildcats earn a return trip to state, they’ll have to win three games next week. Verona, one of 39 teams in the Division 1 bracket for the alternate spring season, drew a first-round bye and won’t have to play a regional semifinal on Tuesday. Regional finals are on Thursday, May 6, and the Wildcats will play host to either La Crosse Central or Madison Memorial.

That winner advances to a four-team sectional on Saturday, May 8, with semifinals and the final played on the same day.

The Division 1 state tournament will be played Saturday, May 15, at Kewaskum High School, with semifinals and finals on the same day.

In the other half of Verona’s sectional, Sun Prairie earned the No. 1 seeding and will take on either Oregon or Madison in a regional final on Thursday, May 6. The No. 2 seedings in the sectional went to Waunakee and Madison West. Sun Prairie made its only state trip in 2018.

In Sectional 4, Beloit Memorial and Racine Case drew No. 1 seedings, and Janesville Craig and Racine Horlick were seeded No. 2.

In Division 2’s Sectional 2, DeForest and Mount Horeb were awarded the top two seedings in the top half of the sectional bracket, and McFarland and Belleville/New Glarus were seeded first and second in the lower half. DeForest hasn’t been to state since 1993, and Mount Horeb has made seven trips and won titles in 2011 and 2017. McFarland earned state runner-up trophies in 2018 and 2019, and Belleville/New Glarus' only state trip came in 2004.

In Sectional 3, Fort Atkinson and Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay earned the top seedings in the bottom half of the bracket, and Waupun and Campbellsport were given the first two seedings in the top half. Fort is looking for what would be its first state trip.

After sectional semifinals and finals on May 8, the Division 2 state tournament will hold semifinals and the final on Saturday, May 15, at Marian University in Fond du Lac.

BOYS SOCCER

WIAA TOURNAMENT

Area pairings

(Half-sectional seedings in parentheses)

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, May 4

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

(5) Madison Memorial at (4) La Crosse Central

(5) Oregon vs. (4) Madison East, site TBA

(6) Madison La Follette at (3) Monona Grove

Sectional 4

(5) Janesville Parker vs. (4) Beaver Dam at Prairie View Elementary School, Beaver Dam, 4 p.m.

(5) Racine Park at (4) Greenfield, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 2

(5) Madison Country Day co-op at (4) Lodi

(5) Monroe at (4) Stoughton

Sectional 3

(5) Lomira at (4) Mayville

(5) Edgerton at (4) Whitewater

(6) Cambridge/Deerfield at (3) Jefferson

REGIONAL FINALS

Thursday, May 6

DIVISION 1

Sectional 3

Madison Memorial or La Crosse Central at (1) Verona

(3) Middleton at (2) Waunakee

Madison East or Oregon at (1) Sun Prairie

Monona Grove or Madison La Follette at (2) Madison West

Sectional 4

Janesville Parker or Beaver Dam at (1) Beloit Memorial

(3) Milton at (2) Janesville Craig

Racine Park or Greenfield at (1) Racine Case

(3) West Allis Hale at (2) Racine Horlick

DIVISION 2

Sectional 2

Madison Country Day co-op or Lodi at (1) DeForest

(3) Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld at (2) Mount Horeb

Monroe or Stoughton at (1) McFarland

(3) Evansville at (2) Belleville/New Glarus

Sectional 3

Lomira or Mayville at (1) Waupun

(3) Columbus/Poynette at (2) Campbellsport

Edgerton or Whitewater at (1) Fort Atkinson

Jefferson or Cambridge/Deerfield at (2) Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS, FINALS

Saturday, May 8

Pairings, sites, times TBA

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, May 15

DIVISION 1

At Kewaskum High School

Semifinals: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

At Marian University, Fond du Lac

Semifinals: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Final: 7 p.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

