Jorge Lagunes and Eliot Popkewitz each recorded hat tricks Tuesday, leading the Verona boys soccer team to a 10-0 victory over visiting Janesville Parker in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Reddan Soccer Park.
The Verona defense kept Parker from getting off a shot in the Sun Prairie sectional opener.
The Wildcats are seeded first in the Sun Prairie sectional and ranked third in the Division 1 state coaches’ poll. They will play host to Madison Memorial in a regional final at Reddan, set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
Madison Memorial 2,
Sun Prairie 1
The host Spartans scored a pair of second-half goals to hold off the Cardinals at Madison Area Technical College.
Middleton 3,
Madison La Follette 1
Ezra Joseph assisted on all three goals as the Cardinals scored twice in the second half to pull away from the visiting Lancers. Gavin Ellistrem scored the game-winner in the 53rd minute. Gabe Murphy made 11 saves for La Follette.
The Cardinals will visit Oconomowoc on Saturday in a regional final.
Madison East 5,
Janesville Craig 0
Josh Cervantes scored to open both halves and the Purgolders dominated the visiting Cougars. Davis Nelson had a pair of goals for Madison East. Richard Hernandez and Alessandro Malterer made a save each.
East will play host to Wales Kettle Moraine in a 7 p.m. Saturday regional final at Madison Area Technical College.
Waunakee 4,
Beloit Memorial 1
Jacob Mouille had a hat trick and an assist in less than 33 minutes of playing time as the Warriors beat the visiting Purple Knights. Omar Munoz scored Beloit’s lone goal, and David Almanza had five saves. Waunakee will take on Madison West in a regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday at Madison Area Technical College.
Madison West 8, Watertown 0
The Regents got two goals and an assist from Ousman Jallow, all scored in the first 13 minutes, on their way to a runaway victory over the Goslings at Madison Area Technical College.
Division 2
Stoughton 2, Milton 1
In the Elkhorn sectional, Milton’s Luke Grote scored in the sixth minute, but Stoughton senior Derek Karlen tied it in the 35th minute and junior Milot Misini scored the game-winner in the 56th minute at McFarland.
Stoughton will visit Elkhorn, the second-ranked team in the Division 2 state poll, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sauk Prairie 6,
Westosha Central 0
The Eagles scored five goals in the second half to advance past the Falcons in the Elkhorn sectional. Sauk Prairie, ranked seventh in the latest Division 2 state coaches’ poll, will play host to Baraboo in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Baraboo 6,
Portage/Poynette 2
The host Thunderbirds (13-4-1) scored four times in the first half to take control against the United (6-11-2), with freshman Ronaldo Lopez scoring three times and senior Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik providing a goal and a pair of assists.
Monona Grove 10, Burlington 0
Isaac Becker had a hat trick to help lead the Silver Eagles to a lopsided victory over the Demons. Connor Bracken scored the first two goals, in the sixth and 14th minutes.
The Silver Eagles will play host to Union Grove, a 5-0 winner over Fort Atkinson, in a regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oregon 10, Reedsburg 0
Senior Collin Bjerke had a hat trick and one assist in under 26 minutes as the host Panthers, eighth-ranked in Division 2, used 20 shots on goal to blank the Beavers. Aaron Kluck scored twice and had an assist. Brandon Weix made 14 saves for Reedsburg.
Oregon will play host to DeForest in a regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
DeForest 5,
East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 2
Eliot Pickhardt tied the score in the 50th minute and Blake Olson scored the winning goal 11 minutes later to lift the Norskies over the visiting Trojans. Drew Ciesielczyk scored the opener for DeForest and assisted on Olson’s goal. Michael Schaefer had a goal and an assist for the Trojans.
Beaver Dam 5, Kaukauna 0
In the Oshkosh North sectional, the Golden Beavers avenged an earlier shutout loss at Kaukauna by getting a hat trick from Nate Jansen and scores from Ian Conlin and Justin Mangan to beat the Galloping Ghosts at home.
Beaver Dam will visit Brookfield East, the state’s top-ranked Division 2 team, in a regional final on Saturday.
Division 3
Edgerton 9,
Adams-Friendship 0
Tyler Fuller had a hat trick, Noah Russ and Riley Ottman had a pair of goals apiece as the Crimson Tide rolled against the visiting Green Devils in the Madison East sectional.
Gustavo Ramirez and Johnathan Ochoa also scored for Edgerton. Ben Leikness made one save.
Division 4
Delafield St. John’s NW 2, Lakeside Lutheran 0
The Lancers shut out the Warriors to open the Madison Country Day sectional, Chase Hayden had a goal in the 42nd minute and Josh Geibl scored in the 72nd to help lead the Lancers to victory.