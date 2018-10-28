Try 1 month for 99¢

Sun Prairie senior Kyle Hagerman earned another metaphorical hat on Saturday, along with a trip to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Hagerman scored his latest hat trick on Saturday, helping the Cardinals earn what was officially a 3-3 draw with visiting Kettle Moraine in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final on Saturday evening.

But the Cardinals needed to win a penalty-kicks shootout over the Lasers to advance, and they did so by a 4-3 count to advance to a state semifinal match Friday.

The score was 2-2 at the end of regulation, and Hagerman gave the 10th-ranked Cardinals (14-4-3) a lead over the third-ranked Lasers (12-1-5) with an overtime goal on an assist from midfielder Jakob Knauss.

Kettle Moraine’s Jack Janz was able to score the equalizer minutes later to force a shootout.

The Cardinals will play in a state semifinal on Friday against an opponent to be determined in today’s seeding meeting.

Division 2

Oregon 1, Elkhorn 1 (SO)

The second-ranked Panthers (18-2-2) made all five of their penalty kicks — and then watched the fifth and final attempt by Elkhorn, taken by Sean Ahler, bounce off the crossbar — to advance past the sixth-ranked Elks (17-1-3) and earn a return trip to the state tournament.

The teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation, but the Panthers’ Madison Conduah scored 48 seconds into overtime for a 1-0 lead.

In the 98th minute, Adler scored from 10 feet away for the sixth-ranked Elks (17-1-3) to force the shootout. It was only the second goal Oregon has allowed in the last 16 games, including 14 of their state-record 15 shutouts.

Division 4

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Watertown Luther Prep 2

The seventh-ranked Phoenix (6-8-3) saw their quest for the program’s first state tournament berth come up short, as the sixth-ranked Chargers (16-5-3) wiped out a 2-0 halftime deficit and earned their first state trip.

Josiah Wordell cut the deficit with a goal for the Chargers in the 57th minute, Luke Willis scored in the 81st minute to tie the game, and Willis found the net again in the 83rd minute.

0
0
0
0
0

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments