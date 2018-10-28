Sun Prairie senior Kyle Hagerman earned another metaphorical hat on Saturday, along with a trip to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Hagerman scored his latest hat trick on Saturday, helping the Cardinals earn what was officially a 3-3 draw with visiting Kettle Moraine in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final on Saturday evening.
But the Cardinals needed to win a penalty-kicks shootout over the Lasers to advance, and they did so by a 4-3 count to advance to a state semifinal match Friday.
The score was 2-2 at the end of regulation, and Hagerman gave the 10th-ranked Cardinals (14-4-3) a lead over the third-ranked Lasers (12-1-5) with an overtime goal on an assist from midfielder Jakob Knauss.
Kettle Moraine’s Jack Janz was able to score the equalizer minutes later to force a shootout.
The Cardinals will play in a state semifinal on Friday against an opponent to be determined in today’s seeding meeting.
Division 2
Oregon 1, Elkhorn 1 (SO)
The second-ranked Panthers (18-2-2) made all five of their penalty kicks — and then watched the fifth and final attempt by Elkhorn, taken by Sean Ahler, bounce off the crossbar — to advance past the sixth-ranked Elks (17-1-3) and earn a return trip to the state tournament.
The teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation, but the Panthers’ Madison Conduah scored 48 seconds into overtime for a 1-0 lead.
In the 98th minute, Adler scored from 10 feet away for the sixth-ranked Elks (17-1-3) to force the shootout. It was only the second goal Oregon has allowed in the last 16 games, including 14 of their state-record 15 shutouts.
Division 4
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Watertown Luther Prep 2
The seventh-ranked Phoenix (6-8-3) saw their quest for the program’s first state tournament berth come up short, as the sixth-ranked Chargers (16-5-3) wiped out a 2-0 halftime deficit and earned their first state trip.
Josiah Wordell cut the deficit with a goal for the Chargers in the 57th minute, Luke Willis scored in the 81st minute to tie the game, and Willis found the net again in the 83rd minute.