WIAA boys soccer: John Wilke's scoring keeps Lake Mills soaring

Saturday’s regional final had a remarkable result, but really, Wilke’s season — and career — has been equally remarkable.

When he scored a hat trick in a 9-2 win over LakesideLutheran on Oct. 19, he became the 14th boys player in state history to tally 100 career goals. With five more against St. John’s, he now has 105 career goals, 13th on the all-time list, and 27 goals in just 12 matches this season. Last year, he scored 33 goals and earned Capitol Conference co-Player of the Year honors.

“At the start of the year, when we finally found out we were going to have a season, we set three goals: Have fun, win games, and set John up to get in the (history) books,” Lake Mills coach Tony Cooke said.

Wilke blushes when he recalls that moment, but it’s also true he made the most of his opportunities.

When asked how he’d describe his game to someone who hadn’t seen him play, he replied: “Super soft touch, really good at dribbling, good vision, can make good plays with my teammates, solid worker.”

Cooke agrees: “He’s a remarkable athlete. … It doesn’t matter if you’re on his side or against him, it’s just a joy to watch what he can do with a soccer ball. He’s able to make something out of nothing, and magic out of anything.”