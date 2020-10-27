WIAA boys soccer: John Wilke's scoring keeps Lake Mills soaring

John Wilke wasn’t sure what sort of nightmare situation was unfolding last Saturday evening.
All he knew is that he didn’t want his high school soccer career to end this way.
So, he snapped to life. And so did the rest of his Lake Mills team, to remarkable results.
The L-Cats trailed Delafield St. John’s 3-0 early in the second half of a WIAA Division 3 regional final. Due to an altercation that led to a red-card ejection, Lake Mills was forced to play the rest of the game with only 10 players.
But Wilke scored three consecutive goals in the closing minutes to force a tie. And then he scored two more, among Lake Mills’ five goals during a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, to lift the state ninth-ranked L-Cats to an 8-3 victory.
And the L-Cats’ hope to earn a repeat state tournament berth remained alive.
“We had an awful first half,” said Wilke, a senior forward. “I was kind of mad about (his teammate) getting the red card, and we just weren’t doing anything.
“But all of a sudden we started passing well, combining passes into attacks, playing together,” Wilks said. “After the first goal, we decided we had a chance. And we went from there – in the second half and overtime, we were in their half (of the field) about 80 percent of the time.”
Saturday’s regional final had a remarkable result, but really, Wilke’s season — and career — has been equally remarkable.
When he scored a hat trick in a 9-2 win over LakesideLutheran on Oct. 19, he became the 14th boys player in state history to tally 100 career goals. With five more against St. John’s, he now has 105 career goals, 13th on the all-time list, and 27 goals in just 12 matches this season. Last year, he scored 33 goals and earned Capitol Conference co-Player of the Year honors.
“At the start of the year, when we finally found out we were going to have a season, we set three goals: Have fun, win games, and set John up to get in the (history) books,” Lake Mills coach Tony Cooke said.
Wilke blushes when he recalls that moment, but it’s also true he made the most of his opportunities.
When asked how he’d describe his game to someone who hadn’t seen him play, he replied: “Super soft touch, really good at dribbling, good vision, can make good plays with my teammates, solid worker.”
Cooke agrees: “He’s a remarkable athlete. … It doesn’t matter if you’re on his side or against him, it’s just a joy to watch what he can do with a soccer ball. He’s able to make something out of nothing, and magic out of anything.”
Wilke stands only about 5-foot-7, but Cooke says that isn’t an issue. “He’s extremely quick, extremely coordinated, he’s strong for his size,” Cooke said. “His abilities are so great that physical size doesn’t even really matter.”
Wilke credits much of his success to his older brother, Michael, who now serves as an assistant coach with the L-Cats. The two were able to play together in high school for one year, when Michael was a senior and John was a freshman.
“We played together all the time (as young children),” John Wilke said. “I’ve learned so much from him.”
John, Michael and their older sister, Elisabeth, came to America from Ethiopia when John was about 5 years old. They were adopted by Mary and Steve Wilke in 2008, and have thrived in their supportive, small-town Wisconsin surroundings.
“John is a great young man, and I’ve known him longer than I’ve been coaching him,” said Cooke, a former teammate and longtime friend of Michael Wilke.
Next up for the L-Cats is a Thursday to get Lake Mills back to the state tournament. The next step will be a rough one: Lake Mills welcomes Lakeside Lutheran for a 7 p.m. sectional semifinal. Should the L-Cats come out on top, their Saturday opponent could be top-ranked Racine Prairie, the team that blew out the L-Cats 8-0 in a state semifinal last fall, or sixth-ranked Racine St. Catherine's.
“I’m still mad about losing that game last year,” Wilke said. “We don’t want something like that to happen again.”
In a couple of weeks, Wilke will turn his sights toward college recruiting. He’s received some interest from colleges, but the cancellation of the Madison 56ers’ season due to COVID-19 has set his recruiting timeline back a bit.
“I’m really interested in playing in college (and) I really want to play (NCAA) Division I. That’s my goal,” Wilke said. “But if that doesn’t pan out, that’s fine. Mostly, I want to keep playing.”
