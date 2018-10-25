The Madison Edgewood boys soccer team got off only one shot on goal at Mount Horeb goalkeeper Ben Leis through two scoreless halves of action and two scoreless overtime periods on Thursday afternoon.
But after that, the eighth-ranked Crusaders got to pepper Leis with close-range penalty kicks in a match-deciding shootout. The Crusaders went 5-for-5 on penalty kicks — but Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O’Connor saved one of Mount Horeb’s five tries.
And that was the difference as the Crusaders won a 5-4 shootout over the defending WIAA Division 3 state champions (8-10-1), following a 0-0 draw in a sectional semifinal at Edgewood. Senior Zach Madson delivered the clinching score.
The Crusaders (11-5-3) advanced to Saturday’s 3 p.m. sectional final at Mount Horeb against McFarland, with a trip to next week’s state tournament in Milwaukee on the line.
Leis had to make only one save during regulation time and overtime, but in the shootout, Andy O’Connor, Sam Salzwedel, J.J. Illgen, Nicholas Stacey and senior Madson delivered.
Sean O’Connor saved Mount Horeb’s first try, by Tommy Winkler, but the Vikings got goals from Caleb Guenther, Gabriel Guenther, Connor Long and Leis to keep the pressure on.
McFarland 8,
Belleville/New Glarus 0
Vince Seils led the way with a hat trick in the first half as the Spartans (16-4-0) beat the Raiders (14-2-1) at home. Seils also had an assist to Ethan Nichols, who scored twice. Grant Newcomer had three assists. The Spartans will face Madison Edgewood in a sectional final at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mount Horeb.
Division 1
Sun Prairie 2, Verona 1
Senior Kyle Hagerman scored off an assist from teammate Jakob Knauss and on a penalty kick in the second half for the 10th-ranked Cardinals (14-5-2) in a victory over the seventh-ranked Wildcats (14-3-3) in a battle of Big Eight Conference foes.
Goalkeeper Tanner Scherer was tasked with making nine saves for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals, seeking their first state tournament trip, can earn it with a home victory over Wales Kettle Moraine at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Kettle Moraine 1,
Madison West 1 (4-3 so)
The third-ranked Lasers (13-1-4) scored four goals in a penalty-kicks shootout to secure a victory over the fifth-ranked Regents (9-2-5), after the teams played to a 1-1 tie through regulation and two overtime periods.
Division 2
Elkhorn 1, Waunakee 0
Elkhorn’s Sean Ahler scored the match’s only goal in the 72nd minute as the as the sixth-ranked Elks (17-1-2) advanced to Saturday’s 1 p.m. sectional final, at home against Oregon.
Division 4
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Beaver Dam Wayland 2
Alex Lawrence recorded a hat trick for the seventh-ranked Phoenix (18-2-1) in their victory over the Big Red (12-3-3). Luther Prep will face sixth-ranked Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-5-2) in a sectional final at 4 p.m. Saturday in Lomira.