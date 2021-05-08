WIAA boys soccer: Charlie Steck's overtime goal completes comeback, sends Waunakee to state

Trailing by two goals with less than eight minutes left in regulation on Saturday, it was do-or-die time for the Waunakee boys soccer team.

And the Warriors found a way, earning the second WIAA state tournament berth in school history with a 3-2 overtime victory over Madison West in a Division 1 sectional final at Baraboo.

Waunakee (13-1-1) scored two goals in a span of 47 seconds in the 83rd minute of regulation to force overtime after falling behind 2-0 in the first half against the Regents (4-1).

Then, after West senior Johannes Berghahn made a diving save in front of the goal, Waunakee senior Charlie Steck found the rebound on the right side and knocked in a shot from 10 feet past Berghahn with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left in overtime.

Waunakee’s only other state trip came in 1999, when the Warriors won the Division 2 championship.

The Warriors will represent the area in the Division 1 state tournament, with semifinals and the final set for next Saturday at Kewaskum High School.

Pairings and game times will be set by the WIAA and its seeding committee Sunday. Other Division 1 qualifiers were Racine Horlick, Appleton North and De Pere.