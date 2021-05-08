WIAA boys soccer: Charlie Steck's overtime goal completes comeback, sends Waunakee to state

Trailing by two goals with less than eight minutes left in regulation on Saturday, it was do-or-die time for the Waunakee boys soccer team.
And the Warriors found a way, earning the second WIAA state tournament berth in school history with a 3-2 overtime victory over Madison West in a Division 1 sectional final at Baraboo.
Waunakee (13-1-1) scored two goals in a span of 47 seconds in the 83rd minute of regulation to force overtime after falling behind 2-0 in the first half against the Regents (4-1).
Then, after West senior Johannes Berghahn made a diving save in front of the goal, Waunakee senior Charlie Steck found the rebound on the right side and knocked in a shot from 10 feet past Berghahn with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left in overtime.
Waunakee’s only other state trip came in 1999, when the Warriors won the Division 2 championship.
The Warriors will represent the area in the Division 1 state tournament, with semifinals and the final set for next Saturday at Kewaskum High School.
Pairings and game times will be set by the WIAA and its seeding committee Sunday. Other Division 1 qualifiers were Racine Horlick, Appleton North and De Pere.
Earlier Saturday, Waunakee advanced to the sectional final with a 2-1 victory over Verona (5-1-2). Nathan Dresen scored for the Warriors on an assist by Isaiah Jakel at 18:59, and Zach Tiemeyer scored on a direct free kick in the 49th minute to make it 2-0.
A minute later, Verona’s Max Lynch scored on an assist by Jonathan Gamez, but Waunakee goalkeeper Joe Fuhremann preserved the lead by stopping a Verona penalty kick in the 60th minute.
West advanced to the final with a 3-1 victory over Oregon (6-5-3).
Beloit Memorial sectional
In Division 1, Beloit Memorial got to play for what would have been the second state berth in program history, but Racine Horlick (4-1-1) scored the game’s final seven goals to take a 7-2 victory over the Purple Knights (7-6-3) in the sectional final.
In a semifinal, the Purple Knights scored four second-half goals to take a 5-1 victory over Janesville Craig (4-7). Beloit totaled 23 shots, 13 of them on goal. Omar Munoz scored two goals and Baylor Denu had a goal and two assists for the winners.
Racine Horlick took a 1-0 victory over Racine Case (4-4-1) in its sectional semifinal.
Division 2
DeForest sectional
McFarland took a 2-0 victory over host DeForest in a sectional final, giving the 2018 and 2019 Division 3 state runners-up a return trip to state and the program’s fourth overall.
In a semifinal, McFarland won 4-0 against Belleville/New Glarus (9-2-1) as Zach Nichols powered his team’s three-goal second half with an assist and two goals. Jake Sampson and Mason Brown each scored a goal and assist for McFarland.
Also qualifying were Fort Atkinson, Green Bay Notre Dame and Shorewood. State semifinals and final will take place Saturday at Marian College in Fond du Lac.
DeForest advanced with a 3-2 victory over Mount Horeb (6-5-1).
Lomira sectional
Fort Atkinson (7-5-2) earned the first state tournament berth in program history with a 3-1 victory over Waupun in the sectional final. The Blackhawks posted a 4-1 victory over Jefferson (5-5-1) in a semifinal.