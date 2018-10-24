After four seasons of work, Caleb Blair is ready to take the McFarland boys soccer program to a higher level.
Blair, the reigning two-time Rock Valley Conference player of the year, has put together another exceptional season from center midfield.
According to coach Brett Ogorzalek, Blair has posted 20 goals and 10 assists through 19 matches, heading into Thursday’s 6 p.m. WIAA Division 2 sectional at home against Belleville/New Glarus.
While Blair has been impressive, and figures to be a favorite for player of the year in the Rock Valley one more time, the team around him also has impressed. McFarland did not surrender a goal to a conference foe all season. Ogorzalek said Blair’s leadership was a major factor behind that achievement.
“Caleb’s a big reason for all of that,” Ogorzalek said. “I’ve never seen a captain like him — just in character, in leadership, in the positive attitude he brings to everyone on the team.”
Blair’s positive attitude evidently has made an impressive impact on the team, which has lost only four matches all year — three of them to Division 1 state-ranked teams from the Big Eight Conference, Madison East, Memorial and West.
However, the fourth loss was to perennial Division 3 powerhouse Mount Horeb, which has reached the state semifinals for four consecutive years. During that four-year run, they defeated McFarland twice in postseason matches.
This season, the Vikings knocked off the Spartans 1-0, off of a 78th minute goal by Tommy Winkler. If both teams win on Thursday, they’ll meet in a sectional final at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mount Horeb.
Ogorzalek spoke highly of the sectional opposition standing between McFarland and its first state berth since 2013.
“We played (Mount Horeb) later in the season and they beat us 1-0, so that’ll be a great game Saturday,” Ogorzalek said. “If we can get that far, we know we’ll be playing against a real strong side in Mount Horeb or Edgewood.”
Blair agreed, speaking to the strength of the Mount Horeb program and noting the strength of the Vikings’ recent teams.
When asked about his own success, Blair deferred to the success of the team and those around him.
“I was really focused on leading the team this year, and with leaving an imprint on McFarland soccer,” Blair said on the sideline at a recent practice, itching to get back in the action. “I really wanted to do my best job my senior year, to be a leader and to pass on what McFarland soccer means, what we like to do here and the culture we like to create.”
Blair talked about the team’s victories over highly ranked Verona and Oregon, calling them “program wins,” and seems eager to put the Spartans ahead of himself.
Even when talking about his favorite memory, it’s not his two all-state team honors or conference player of the year accolades. He recalls his freshman year, when he got to play on varsity with his older brother, Zach.
But this year, with aspirations to pursuit of a state championship, Blair and the Spartans are looking to make one more new memory.