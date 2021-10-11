Why Noah Malcook is having 'the most fun' he's had during Oregon boys soccer's romp through the regular season

What’s resulted is a group that’s unselfish above all else.

“The biggest asset we have,” Mitchell said, “is that’s kind of across the board as far as who we are as a team.

“We have lots of guys beyond (Malcook and Rodriguez) who can score goals, those guys just tend to play in the spots where they’re most likely to score goals. We just have a lot of weapons on our team, and I think what makes us even more difficult to stop is the fact that we can score in a lot of different ways. It doesn’t have to be one way — we’re continuing to find new ways each week that we can put the ball in the net.”

The most effective way, though, has been feeding Malcook and Rodriguez and letting them go to work.

Individually, they’re both very good. But they’re even better together — a one-two punch formed in the preseason in a way not at all related to soccer.

“We do a lot of team bonding to start the year, and one thing we do is yard-game Olympics. The boys each get a partner and they compete in a variety of yard games like spike ball, and bocce ball and bags,” Mitchell said. “They were partners, and they won the whole thing.