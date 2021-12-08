Why longtime Mount Horeb boys soccer Mark Newman decided to step down

Longtime Mount Horeb soccer coach Mark Newman, among the state’s most successful coaches in the sport, has decided to step down as the Vikings’ boys soccer coach, he confirmed.
Newman plans to coach the girls teams this spring and indicated any decision about continuing as the girls coach will be made after that season.
Newman felt like it was the right time to step down as boys coach.
“I've coached in the program for 25 years (24 as the varsity coach) and I'm ready to hand off the program to someone else,” he wrote in an email Wednesday.
He began coaching in 1997 as the boys JV2 coach. Newman became varsity boys coach in 1998 and has compiled a 348-150-51 record in 24 varsity seasons, according to Newman.
He began coaching girls varsity soccer in 2000 and has a 284-127-38 record over 21 seasons (the COVID-19 pandemic canceled one season).
That’s a combined 998 varsity games (549 boys, 449 girls).
The Mount Horeb boys soccer team has made seven WIAA state tournament appearances, starting in 2010. That includes three state championships in six state title game appearances. Mount Horeb made consecutive state trips in 2010-12 and from 2014-17.
Mount Horeb was the Division 2 champion in 2011 (defeating Waukesha Catholic Memorial 1-0 in the final), the Division 3 champion in 2015 (defeating Rice Lake 1-0 in the final) and the Division 3 champion in 2017 (defeating Delavan-Darien 2-1 in the final, according to WIAA records.
Mount Horeb was runner-up to Appleton Xavier in Division 2 in 2012, runner-up to Delavan-Darien in Division 3 in 2014 and runner-up to Delavan-Darien in Division 3 in 2016.
In girls soccer, Mount Horeb has four state trips from 2012-15 and was runner-up three times. Mount Horeb was runner-up to Catholic Memorial in Division 2 in 2012, runner-up to Catholic Memorial in Division 2 in 2013 and runner-up to Catholic Memorial in Division 3 in 2014.
Mount Horeb advanced to the Division 3 sectional semifinal round this past season, falling to McFarland 2-1.
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”