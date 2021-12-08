 Skip to main content
Why longtime Mount Horeb boys soccer Mark Newman decided to step down
Mount Horeb’s Tyler Schellpfeffer (23) goes for the ball against McFarland’s Zach Nichols (21) in the first half of a WIAA Division 3 boys soccer sectional semifinal at Mount Horeb High School in Mount Horeb, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Longtime Mount Horeb soccer coach Mark Newman, among the state’s most successful coaches in the sport, has decided to step down as the Vikings’ boys soccer coach, he confirmed.

Newman plans to coach the girls teams this spring and indicated any decision about continuing as the girls coach will be made after that season.

Newman felt like it was the right time to step down as boys coach.

“I've coached in the program for 25 years (24 as the varsity coach) and I'm ready to hand off the program to someone else,” he wrote in an email Wednesday.

He began coaching in 1997 as the boys JV2 coach. Newman became varsity boys coach in 1998 and has compiled a 348-150-51 record in 24 varsity seasons, according to Newman.

He began coaching girls varsity soccer in 2000 and has a 284-127-38 record over 21 seasons (the COVID-19 pandemic canceled one season).

That’s a combined 998 varsity games (549 boys, 449 girls).

The Mount Horeb boys soccer team has made seven WIAA state tournament appearances, starting in 2010. That includes three state championships in six state title game appearances. Mount Horeb made consecutive state trips in 2010-12 and from 2014-17.

Mount Horeb was the Division 2 champion in 2011 (defeating Waukesha Catholic Memorial 1-0 in the final), the Division 3 champion in 2015 (defeating Rice Lake 1-0 in the final) and the Division 3 champion in 2017 (defeating Delavan-Darien 2-1 in the final, according to WIAA records.

Mount Horeb was runner-up to Appleton Xavier in Division 2 in 2012, runner-up to Delavan-Darien in Division 3 in 2014 and runner-up to Delavan-Darien in Division 3 in 2016.

In girls soccer, Mount Horeb has four state trips from 2012-15 and was runner-up three times. Mount Horeb was runner-up to Catholic Memorial in Division 2 in 2012, runner-up to Catholic Memorial in Division 2 in 2013 and runner-up to Catholic Memorial in Division 3 in 2014.

Mount Horeb advanced to the Division 3 sectional semifinal round this past season, falling to McFarland 2-1.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

