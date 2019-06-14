MILWAUKEE — Molly Keiper scored two goals and top-ranked Whitefish Bay defeated Marshfield 5-0 in a WIAA Division 2 state girls soccer semifinal Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park.
The Blue Dukes (24-1), making their state-best 20th tournament appearance, held the unranked Tigers (14-8-2) to one shot.
Whitefish Bay is chasing a ninth state title.
DIVISION 3
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 5, Ashland 0
The top-ranked Crusaders (24-4-1) held the 10th-ranked Oredockers (20-3-2) to two shots, none on goal, and got a hat trick from Lauren Brown to advance to the state championship game for the 14th time, seeking their 11th title.
Brown scored the Crusaders’ first goal on an assist from Abby Piette less than three minutes into play, and added a pair of unassisted goals in the second half.
Shannon McWilliams and Emma Westrick also scored for Catholic Memorial.