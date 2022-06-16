Waunakee tumbles in OT to Milwaukee DSHA in WIAA Division 1 soccer semifinal

MILWAUKEE — Defense was the Waunakee girls soccer team’s calling card this season.

It was again for much of Thursday night’s match at the WIAA state tournament.

But defending state champion Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, also demonstrating strong defense, rallied from an early deficit and defeated second-seeded Waunakee 2-1 in overtime in a Division 1 semifinal Thursday night at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Junior forward Jane Martin struck the winner for DSHA from about 20 yards out in the first overtime (90th minute). The game went to overtime (two 10-minute sessions with no golden goal) after the teams played to a 1-1 tie through regulation.

Warriors junior forward Faith Ellickson scored the match’s first goal in the 38th minute, off an assist from junior forward MaKenna Nachreiner.

The Dashers answered with the equalizer in the 50th minute. Junior midfielder Ashley Jones scored on a header, taking a cross from Martin.

Third-seeded DSHA (20-2-2) meets top-seeded Muskego (17-1-3) in the championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Muskego defeated fourth-seeded De Pere 2-0 in Thursday night’s first Division 1 semifinal. Waunakee finished its season 21-2-2.

“I feel 1-0, obviously, is always a dangerous lead as you could see in this game,” said Waunakee senior defender Ava Bryan, a Loyola Chicago commit. “We are never comfortable, though, when we score. We know that because we are up 1-0, it’s not our game. That was our halftime discussion that ‘We can’t let off the gas.’

“That’s been a phrase we’ve had all season, ‘All gas, no brakes.’ And I think we lived up to that this game. DSHA is a great team, a great program. You have to give them a lot of respect. They put away more goals than we did. But, at the end, of the day, we battled and I could not be more proud of the way this team played, not just this way, but all season.”

Muskego was top-ranked in Division 1 in the final regular-season Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll. DSHA was second, Waunakee fourth and De Pere 10th.

“I love this team,” Waunakee coach Ben Voss said. “I love this program. This is a special opportunity to be around such great kids every day. It’s just a lot of fun.”

The first half was a defensive struggle, with few dangerous opportunities until Ellickson broke through.

Prior to that, Dashers senior forward Sofia Miranda shot wide to the right of the net after corralling a free kick in front in the 30th minute. DSHA senior goalkeeper Kate Nonn made a good save on Waunakee sophomore midfielder Alyssa Thomas’ shot attempt with about 33 minutes expired.

Waunakee had four first-half shots; Nonn was credited with three saves (and wound up with five).

She came up with another key save on a Thomas shot attempt at 62:55.

Entering Thursday’s game, Waunakee had recorded 20 shutouts and permitted only seven goals in 24 matches.

The Warriors’ defense was led by starting defenders — Bryan, senior Riley Miller and sophomores Charlise Smith and Kennedy Ross — and junior goalkeeper Emily White, who’s orally committed to Northern Michigan.

Voss said the Warriors’ defense has been consistent this season in its execution — staying organized and making good decisions.

The Warriors made their fourth state appearance and most recent since 2019. Waunakee won the Division 2 state title in 2014 and was Division 1 runner-up in 2008.

The Badger East Conference champion Warriors advanced to Thursday’s game with a 2-0 victory over Wales Kettle Moraine in the sectional final at Waunakee. Nachreiner scored both goals.

The Dashers won their fifth championship last year, defeating Hudson 2-1 in the final.

DSHA reached the state tournament this year for the 11th time, making its third consecutive appearance in years when the tournament was played (it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

DSHA was the Greater Metro Conference runner-up this season.

In the first semifinal, Muskego took a 1-0 lead on sophomore forward Anna Sikorski’s goal in the 37th minute. The assist was credited to freshman midfielder Klara Muench.

Sikorski, the Warriors’ leading scorer this season, then was credited with the assist on sophomore forward Maggie Mattek’s goal in the 64th minute. That put Muskego ahead 2-0.

