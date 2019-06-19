Waunakee senior forward Maddie Farnsworth and Madison Edgewood senior midfielder Jordy Rothwell were named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association First 11 when the all-state girls soccer teams were announced.
Bay Port junior midfielder Emma Nagel was named player of the year.
Edgewood senior midfielder Madeline Cruz and Oregon senior defender Sydney McKee and Oregon junior goalkeeper Melia Moyer were on the second team.
Oregon won the WIAA Division 2 state title. Edgewood was Division 3 runner-up. Waunakee reached the Division 1 state semifinals.
WSCA All-State Girls’ Teams
2019 WSCA First-11 All-State Team
Forwards -- Maddie Farnsworth, sr., Waunakee; Maggie Starker, so., Whitefish Bay; Lauren Brown, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Maddie Simpson, jr., Schofield D.C. Everest.
Midfielders -- Hailey Block, sr., Grafton; Jordy Rothwell, sr., Madison Edgewood; Elsi Twombly, jr., Kimberly; *Emma Nagel, jr., Bay Port.
Defenders -- Alaina Abel, jr., Bay Port; Sydney Schaaf, sr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels.
Goalkeeper -- Elena Deslongchamps, jr., Whitefish Bay.
*WSCA Player of the Year
WSCA Second All-State Team
Forward -- Mac Johnson, jr., Bay Port.
Midfielders -- Cate Patterson, sr., Racine Prairie School; Madeline Cruz, sr., Madison Edgewood; MacKenzie Balcerak, sr., Muskego; Lauren McDonald, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Molly Keiper, so., Whitefish Bay; Sydney Halstead, sr., Wauwatosa East; Maggie Mullen, jr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels.
Defenders -- Shannon McWilliams, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Sydney McKee, sr., Oregon.
Goalkeeper -- Melia Moyer, jr., Oregon
2019 WSCA Honorable Mention All-State Team
Elizabeth Alia, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph M
Isabella Barmore, jr., Waunakee M
Alexis Betker, so., Racine Park M
Maddi Bremel, so., Madison West M
Kate Brown, fr., Kenosha Bradford F
Alayna Clark, jr., Watertown M
Hannah Dahlk, jr., Kenosha Indian Trail D
Lauren Davis, so., Whitefish Bay D
Emma DeValkenaere, jr., Brookfield East D
Bailey Dieinger, sr., Hartland Arrowhead D
Parker Donahugh, so, Mukwonago K
Stella Duffee, so., Hudson F
Ashley English, jr., Sheboygan North M
Selena Esten, sr., Cedarburg F
Avary Fanning, jr., Oregon F
Katelyn Fishnick, fr., Sauk Prairie F
Payton Fuerstenberg, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower M
Abby Gemza, jr., Stevens Point M
Sadie Gilbert, sr., Racine St. Catherine F
Emily Gorzlancyk, sr., West De Pere D
Maya Greenquist, jr., New Richmond M
Mia Haertle, so., Kettle Moraine M
Nina Hashimoto, jr., Marshfield F
Rachael Heittola, sr., Belleville/New Glarus K
Alexa Hettiger, sr., McFarland F
Lainey Higgins, so., Appleton East F
Katie Hildebrandt, so., McFarland K
Elli Jochims, sr., Hartland Arrowhead M
Mac Johnson, jr., Bay Port F
Hallie King, jr., Janesville Craig F
Ava Kison, sr., Eau Claire Memorial D
Grace Krause, sr., Bay Port D
Hannah Kroupa, sr., New Berlin West F
Katie Lehman, sr., Franklin F
Annika Lewis, sr., Hudson D
Emma Little, sr., Sheboygan North D
Ryann Locante, jr., Brookfield Central D
Alyssa Lorenz, sr., Winnebago Lutheran D
Kaley Manglitz, sr., Onalaska M
Laural McKeon, jr., Kenosha Tremper M
Sarah McLaughlin, sr., Waunakee F
Senya Meurer, so., Waukesha West M
Jaime Mohs, jr., Germantown F
Alexa Panyk, sr., Union Grove F
Laney Petersen, sr., Racine Prairie School D
Abby Piette, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial F
Emily Raisleger, sr., Middleton D
Alexis Roessler, Sr., Kimberly F
Hailey Rothwell, so., Madison Edgewood F
Anna Schroeder, jr., Watertown F
Kelsey Selden, jr., Sauk Prairie M
Mae Sinclair, jr., Hartland Arrowhead F
Lily Sinkler, sr. Green Bay Preble F
Ava Stelter, fr., Lake Mills F
Julia Stephans, sr., Hartford D
Mya Tomashek, sr., Hartford M
Emma Welsch, so., Plymouth M
Tyler Wilson, jr., Middleton M
Abbie Wyro, sr., Wrightstown M
Jessie Zach, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine D
McKayla Zastrow, sr., De Pere M