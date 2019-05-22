The Waunakee girls soccer team switched spots with Oregon, moving into the No. 3 spot in the all-divisions rankings in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s final poll of the season.
Waunakee (14-1-2) also held on to its No. 2 spot in the Division 1 rankings, behind Hartland Arrowhead. Oregon (11-0-1) kept its No. 2 spot in the Division 2 rankings, behind Whitefish Bay (17-1-0).
No other area teams made the Top Ten in Division 1.
In Division 2, Sauk Prairie (16-1-1) held on to its No. 5 ranking this week.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial (16-4-1) kept its top ranking in Division 3, with Madison Edgewood (11-2-2) holding firm at No. 3. McFarland (14-0-2) moved up one spot to No. 6, and Belleville/New Glarus (16-1-4) kept its No. 8 ranking after clinching its third consecutive Capitol Conference title this week.
The Sugar River Raiders are 7-0 in the Capitol and have not allowed a goal in any of those seven games. Overall, coach John Ziperski’s team has recorded 18 shutouts in 21 games.
Racine Prairie (11-3-1) kept the top spot in the Division 4 rankings.
Area teams begin WIAA regional play on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
FINAL
OVERALL
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Whitefish Bay (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead (2); 3, Waunakee (4); 4, Oregon (3); 5, Kimberly (5).
DIVISION 1
1, Hartland Arrowhead (13-1-0) (1); 2, Waunakee (14-1-2) (2); 3, Kimberly (13-1-2) (3); 4, Bay Port (17-2-0) (4); 5, Schofield D.C. Everest (18-1-1) (6); 6, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (10-4-3) (7); 7, Brookfield Central (8-2-3) (5); 8, Hartford (14-5-0) (NR); 9, Kenosha Bradford (14-3-2) (NR); 10, Sheboygan North (11-2-1) (10).
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay (17-1-0) (1); 2, Oregon (11-0-1) (2); 3, Union Grove (15-1-1) (3); 4, Waukesha West (11-3-2) (8); 5, Sauk Prairie (16-1-1) (5); 6, New Berlin Eisenhower (12-3-4) (4); 7, Pewaukee (10-4-4) (7); 8, Onalaska (13-2-3) (10); 9, Cedarburg (7-6-3) (NR); 10, Rhinelander (9-4-0) (NR).
DIVISION 3
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (16-4-1) (1); 2, Grafton (9-2-2) (2); 3, Madison Edgewood (11-2-2) (3); 4, New Berlin West (15-4-1) (NR); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (9-4-2) (5); 6, McFarland (14-0-2) (4); 7, Winneconne (16-2-0) (6); 8, Belleville/New Glarus (16-1-4) (8); 9, Rice Lake (8-4-3) (NR); 10, Ashland (15-2-1) (NR).
DIVISION 4
1, Racine Prairie (11-3-1) (1); 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium (13-1-0) (2); 3, Oostburg (13-1-2) (3); 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (9-4-0) (4); 5, Brookfield Academy (8-1-2) (5); 6, Kenosha St Joseph (12-4-0) (6); 7, Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell (10-3-1) (9); 8, Kohler (10-3-2) (NR); 9, Random Lake (10-4-0) (NR); 10, Neenah St. Mary (12-5-0) (10).
GIRLS SOCCER
WIAA TOURNAMENT
(Seedings in parentheses)
TUESDAY, MAY 28
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3
(16) Janesville Parker at (1) Waunakee
(9) Madison Memorial at (8) Watertown, 6:30 p.m.
(12) Madison East at (5) Wales Kettle Moraine
(13) Lake Geneva Badger at (4) Mukwonago, 6:30 p.m.
(14) Madison La Follette at (3) Sun Prairie
(11) Verona at (6) Oconomowoc, 6:30 p.m.
(10) Madison West at (7) Janesville Craig
(15) Beloit Memorial/Turner at (2) Middleton
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
(16) Stoughton at (1) Oregon
(9) Westosha Central at (8) Fort Atkinson
(13) Tomah at (4) DeForest, 6 p.m.
(14) Beaver Dam at (3) Monona Grove
(11) Portage/Poynette at (6) Milton
(10) Elkhorn at (7) Reedsburg
(15) Wilmot at (2) Sauk Prairie
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
(13) Adams-Friendship at (4) Mount Horeb
THURSDAY, MAY 30
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 3
Sectional 3
(16) Arcadia/Independence at (1) Madison Edgewood
(9) Edgerton at (8) Lodi
(12) Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at (5) Evansville, 4 p.m.
(14) Cambridge/Deerfield vs. (3) Belleville/New Glarus at Belleville
(11) Mauston vs. (6) Platteville/Lancaster at Platteville, 4 p.m.
(10) Dodgeville/Mineral Point at (7) West Salem
(15) Monroe at (2) McFarland
Sectional 4
(17) Milwaukee Languages or (16) Greendale Martin Luther at (1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial
(9) Brown Deer at (8) Milw. St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
(12) Delavan-Darien vs. (5) Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay at Williams Bay
(13) Jefferson at (4) Shorewood)
DIVISION 4
Sectional 1
(5) Amery vs. (4) Washburn co-op at Kirsten Complex, 5 p.m.
(6) Wausau Newman vs. (3) Eagle River Northland Pines, 5 p.m.
(7) Phillips vs. (2) Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell at Casper Park, Chippewa Falls, 5 p.m.
(8) River Valley at (1) Neenah St. Mary
(5) Richland Center vs. (4) La Crosse Aquinas at Field for Kids, La Crosse
(6) Prairie du Chien at (3) Omro
(7) West Salem Coulee Christian/La Crosse Providence vs. (2) Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld at Wisconsin Heights
Sectional 3
(9) Mayville at (8) Waupun Central Wis. Christian, 4:30 p.m.
(12) Lakeside Lutheran vs. (5) Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran at Fond du Lac Soccer Complex
(13) Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian at (4) Hustisford/Dodgeland
(14) Lomira at (3) Lake Mills
(11) Ozaukee at (6) Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
(10) Campbellsport at (7) Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs
(15) Jackson Living Word Lutheran at (2) Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
REGIONAL FINALS