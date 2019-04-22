The Waunakee girls soccer team jumped from 10th to fourth in Division 1 in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings for girls soccer.
Middleton was ranked fifth in Division 1.
Wales Kettle Moraine moved from fourth to first in Division 1.
Oregon remained ranked second in Division 2. Whitefish Bay was top-ranked.
Madison Edgewood moved up to third in Division 3 and McFarland climbed to fifth. Belleville/New Glarus was eighth and Mount Horeb ninth.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial topped Division 3.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was ranked 10th in Division 4. Kenosha St. Joseph was top-ranked.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
GIRLS SOCCER STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Wales Kettle Moraine 5-0-0 (4); 2, Brookfield Central 3-0-1 (2); 3, Kimberly 5-0-0 (5); 4, Waunakee 6-0-1 (10); 5, Middleton 3-0-1 (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead 3-1-0 (1); 7, Schofield D.C. Everest 4-0-1 (6); 8, Bay Port 4-1-0 (7); 9, Kenosha Bradford 8-1-0 (8); 10, Appleton North 4-0-1 (9).
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay 5-0-0 (1); 2, Oregon 4-0-0 (2); 3, Waukesha West 3-1-2 (3); 4, New Berlin Eisenhower 5-1-1 (4); 5, Union Grove 8-0-1 (5); 6, River Falls 5-2-0 (6); 7, Cedarburg 3-2-1 (7); 8, Pewaukee 4-3-0 (9); 9, Wauwatosa West 2-1-1 (UR); 10, Green Bay Southwest 5-1-1 (8).
DIVISION 3
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7-1-0 (2); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 3-1-0 (1); 3, Madison Edgewood 5-1-1 (4); 4, Grafton 5-1-0 (3); 5, McFarland 6-0-0 (8); 6, Winneconne 7-0-0 (6); 7, Shorewood 5-0-0 (9); 8, Belleville/New Glarus 8-1-1 (5); 9, Mount Horeb 3-2-1 (UR); 10, Ashland 3-0-0 (UR).
DIVISION 4
1, Kenosha St. Joseph 5-2-0 (1); 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium 4-1-0 (2); 3, Racine St. Catherine’s 3-3-1 (3); 4, Oostburg 3-0-2 (5); 5, Brookfield Academy 2-0-2 (4); 6, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 3-2-0 (6); 7, La Crosse Aquinas 3-2-0 (7); 8, Hustisford/Dodgeland 4-0-0 (10); 9, Neenah St. Mary 2-2-0 (8); 10, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 4-2-1 (UR).