The Waunakee girls soccer team moved up to second in Division 1 in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.
Middleton was seventh in Division 1. Brookfield Central moved into the top spot.
Oregon remained No. 2 in Division 2, behind top-ranked Whitefish Bay. Sauk Prairie climbed into the 10th spot.
In Division 3, the area has good representation with Madison Edgewood ranked third, McFarland fifth and Belleville/New Glarus sixth. Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained No. 1 in Division 3.
Columbus moved into the poll at No. 8 in Division 4. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld remained 10th. Kenosha St. Joseph was No. 1.
Oregon was third and Waunakee fourth in the overall rankings. Whitefish Bay was No. 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
OVERALL
1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Oregon; 4, Waunakee; 5, Hartland Arrowhead.
DIVISION 1
1, Brookfield Central 5-0-1 (2); 2, Waunakee 8-1-2 (4); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 4-1-0 (6); 4, Kimberly 6-1-0 (3); 5, Schofield D.C. Everest 7-0-1 (7); 6; Bay Port 7-1-0 (8); 7, Middleton 4-1-2 (5); 8, Kenosha Bradford 8-1-0 (9); 9, Wales Kettle Moraine 5-1-0 (1); 10. Germantown 4-1-0 (UR).
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay 7-1 (1); 2, Oregon. 6-0 (2); 3, Waukesha West 4-1-2 (3); 4, New Berlin Eisenhower 5-1-1 (4); 5, Union Grove 8-0-1 (5); 6, Wauwatosa West. 3-1-2 (9); 7, Pewaukee 6-4-3 (8); 8, Green Bay Southwest 5-2-2 (10); 9, River Falls 6-3-1 (6); 10, Sauk Prairie 8-0-1 (UR).
DIVISION 3
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 11-1-0 (1); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 4-1-1 (2); 3, Madison Edgewood 8-1-1 (3); 4, Grafton 7-1-1 (4); 5, McFarland 8-0-1 (5); 6, Belleville/New Glarus 9-1-2 (8); 7, Winneconne 8-2-0 (6); 8, Shorewood 7-1-0 (7); 9, Ashland 6-0-0 (10); 10, New Berlin West 7-2-0 (UR).
DIVISION 4
1, Kenosha St. Joseph 5-2 (1); 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7-1 (2); 3, Racine Prairie 4-1-1 (UR); 4, Oostburg 5-1-2 (4); 5, Brookfield Academy 4-0-2 (5); 6, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4-2-0 (6); 7, Hustisford/Dodgeland 5-0-0 (8); 8, Columbus 9-2-1 (UR); Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell 4-1-1 (UR); 10, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 5-3-1 (10).