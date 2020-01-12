Verona's Eliot Popkewitz commits to the University of Wisconsin for men's soccer

Verona senior Eliot Popkewitz announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin for men’s soccer.

Popkewitz was the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area 2019 Boys Soccer All-Area Player of the Year.

Popkewitz tweeted: “I am very excited to announce my commitment to play soccer at The University of Wisconsin. I also want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for helping me get to where I am today. #onwisconsin”

Popkewitz helped lead the Verona boys soccer team to the Big Eight Conference title and to the program’s first WIAA Division 1 state boys soccer championship this fall.

The 5-foot-8 Popkewitz, three-year captain for the Wildcats, scored the winning goal in the 89th minute in Verona’s 1-0 sectional final victory over Madison West, then scored the first goal in the Wildcats’ 3-0 state semifinal win over Kenosha Tremper and the opening goal in Verona’s 2-0 victory over Neenah in the state final.

Popkewitz was selected as a midfielder among the top 11 players named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association all-state team – the highest tier on the all-state team. Popkewitz was a first-team all-conference selection as a midfielder and was the Big Eight player of the year.