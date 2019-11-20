WIAA boys soccer photo: Verona's Jack Knight has his shot saved by Neenah's Ian Bogan

Verona's Jack Knight leaps over Neenah goalie Ian Bogan after Bogan's save Saturday night.

 JEFFREY PHELPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

Verona boys soccer coach Chris Handrick and McFarland boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek received state honors from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.

Handrick was named the WSCA boys soccer coach of the year for Division 1, according to a WSCA announcement. 

Verona defeated Neenah 2-0 in the WIAA Division 1 state title game.

Ogorzalek and Shorewood's Kyle Konkel were named coaches of the year in Division 3.

Shorewood defeated McFarland 2-1 in the Division 3 state title game.

Brookfield Central coach Dan Makal was the Division 2 coach of the year.

Brookfield Central defeated Brookfield East in a shootout 8-7 in the Division 2 championship game.

Sturgeon Bay's Todd Maas was Division 4 coach of the year. Sturgeon Bay edged Racine Prairie School 2-1 in overtime in the Division 4 final.

BOYS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

2019 COACHES OF THE YEAR

Division 1: Chris Handrick, Verona

Division 2: Dan Makal, Brookfield Central

Division 3: Brett Ogorzalek, McFarland, and Kyle Konkol, Shorewood

Division 4: Todd Maas, Sturgeon Bay

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

