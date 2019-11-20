Verona boys soccer coach Chris Handrick and McFarland boys soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek received state honors from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
Handrick was named the WSCA boys soccer coach of the year for Division 1, according to a WSCA announcement.
Verona defeated Neenah 2-0 in the WIAA Division 1 state title game.
Ogorzalek and Shorewood's Kyle Konkel were named coaches of the year in Division 3.
Shorewood defeated McFarland 2-1 in the Division 3 state title game.
Brookfield Central coach Dan Makal was the Division 2 coach of the year.
Brookfield Central defeated Brookfield East in a shootout 8-7 in the Division 2 championship game.
Sturgeon Bay's Todd Maas was Division 4 coach of the year. Sturgeon Bay edged Racine Prairie School 2-1 in overtime in the Division 4 final.
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
2019 COACHES OF THE YEAR
Division 1: Chris Handrick, Verona
Division 2: Dan Makal, Brookfield Central
Division 3: Brett Ogorzalek, McFarland, and Kyle Konkol, Shorewood
Division 4: Todd Maas, Sturgeon Bay