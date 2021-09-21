Verona, Mount Horeb make moves up in state coaches' poll for boys soccer

The Verona boys soccer team climbed from 10th to fifth in the overall standings and from fifth to third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings, released Tuesday.
Oregon was third, Verona fifth, Waunakee sixth and Sun Prairie 10th in the overall poll, which includes all divisions. Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 overall and in Division 1.
Verona was third, Waunakee fourth and Sun Prairie sixth in Division 1.
Oregon was second in Division 2, behind No. 1 Whitefish Bay.
Mount Horeb was fourth, McFarland ninth and Evansville 10th in Division 3. Shorewood remained top-ranked. Mount Horeb moved up two spots.
In Division 4, Oostburg was No. 1.
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
OVERALL
1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Whitefish Bay (2); 3, Oregon (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 5, Verona (10); 6, Waunakee (6); 7, Green Bay Preble; 8; Elkhorn; 9; Wauwatosa East (7); 10, Sun Prairie (4).
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette 8-1-1 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 8-2-0 (3); 3, Verona 5-1-1 (5); 4, Waunakee 8-0-2 (4); 5, Green Bay Preble 6-0-3 (7); 6, Sun Prairie 4-1-3 (2); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 4-2-1 (6); 8, Brookfield East 4-2-1 (9); 9, De Pere 5-1-2 (10); 10, Bay Port 6-0-2 (UR).
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay 8-0-0 (1); 2, Oregon 6-0-1 (2); 3, Elkhorn 5-1-1 (6); 4, Wauwatosa East 7-2-1 (3); 5, Brookfield Central 4-2-1 (4); 6, Pewaukee 4-2-2 (7); 7, Glendale Nicolet 5-2-2 (9); 8, Waukesha West (2-3-1) 5; 9, Union Grove 6-1-1 (UR); 10, River Falls 5-1-2 (UR).
DIVISION 3
1, Shorewood 8-0-2 (1); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 6-1-2 (2); 3, Seymour 10-1-1 (3); 4, Mount Horeb 5-1-3 (6); 5, New Berlin West 9-2-0 (4); 6, Delavan-Darien 8-2-2 (8); 7, Plymouth 8-1-0 (7); 8, New Berlin Eisenhower 5-2-0 (9); 9, McFarland 5-3-1 (5); 10, Evansville 9-0-3 (10).
DIVISION 4
1, Oostburg 8-1-0 (1); 2, Racine Prairie School 2-1-2 (2); 3, Sturgeon Bay 7-2-2 (3); 4, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 5-1-1 (5); 5, Mount Calvary St. Lawrence Seminary 8-0-0 (6); 6, University School of Milwaukee 4-2-2 (4); 7, Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 5-0-1 (9); 8, Kiel 11-2-0 (UR); 9, Whitefish Bay Dominican 3-1-0 (8); 10, Milwaukee Carmen South 4-2-1 (UR).
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”