Verona, Mount Horeb make moves up in state coaches' poll for boys soccer
The Verona boys soccer team climbed from 10th to fifth in the overall standings and from fifth to third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings, released Tuesday.

Oregon was third, Verona fifth, Waunakee sixth and Sun Prairie 10th in the overall poll, which includes all divisions. Milwaukee Marquette remained No. 1 overall and in Division 1.

Verona was third, Waunakee fourth and Sun Prairie sixth in Division 1.

Oregon was second in Division 2, behind No. 1 Whitefish Bay.

Mount Horeb was fourth, McFarland ninth and Evansville 10th in Division 3. Shorewood remained top-ranked. Mount Horeb moved up two spots. 

Anchored by towering goalie Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee boys soccer again eyes state playoff success

In Division 4, Oostburg was No. 1.

BOYS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette (1); 2, Whitefish Bay (2); 3, Oregon (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 5, Verona (10); 6, Waunakee (6); 7, Green Bay Preble; 8; Elkhorn; 9; Wauwatosa East (7); 10, Sun Prairie (4).

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette 8-1-1 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 8-2-0 (3); 3, Verona 5-1-1 (5); 4, Waunakee 8-0-2 (4); 5, Green Bay Preble 6-0-3 (7); 6, Sun Prairie 4-1-3 (2); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 4-2-1 (6); 8, Brookfield East 4-2-1 (9); 9, De Pere 5-1-2 (10); 10, Bay Port 6-0-2 (UR).

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay 8-0-0 (1); 2, Oregon 6-0-1 (2); 3, Elkhorn 5-1-1 (6); 4, Wauwatosa East 7-2-1 (3); 5, Brookfield Central 4-2-1 (4); 6, Pewaukee 4-2-2 (7); 7, Glendale Nicolet 5-2-2 (9); 8, Waukesha West (2-3-1) 5; 9, Union Grove 6-1-1 (UR); 10, River Falls 5-1-2 (UR).

DIVISION 3

1, Shorewood 8-0-2 (1); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 6-1-2 (2); 3, Seymour 10-1-1 (3); 4, Mount Horeb 5-1-3 (6); 5, New Berlin West 9-2-0 (4); 6, Delavan-Darien 8-2-2 (8); 7, Plymouth 8-1-0 (7); 8, New Berlin Eisenhower 5-2-0 (9); 9, McFarland 5-3-1 (5); 10, Evansville 9-0-3 (10).

DIVISION 4

1, Oostburg 8-1-0 (1); 2, Racine Prairie School 2-1-2 (2); 3, Sturgeon Bay 7-2-2 (3); 4, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 5-1-1 (5); 5, Mount Calvary St. Lawrence Seminary 8-0-0 (6); 6, University School of Milwaukee 4-2-2 (4); 7, Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 5-0-1 (9); 8, Kiel 11-2-0 (UR); 9, Whitefish Bay Dominican 3-1-0 (8); 10, Milwaukee Carmen South 4-2-1 (UR).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

